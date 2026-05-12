The Mysuru City Corporation has sparked controversy after installing mirrors in public places to stop open urination while several public toilets remain locked or unusable. The move, aimed at Swachh Survekshan rankings, has triggered public criticism.

The Mysuru City Corporation is making a determined effort to secure the top position in this year’s Swachh Survekshan cleanliness survey. In an unusual move, the civic body has installed mirrors in public places to discourage open urination on walls.

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As part of a pilot project, mirrors have been placed on a drain wall opposite the city’s rural bus stand and along the compound of the Government Guest House. The initiative has reportedly cost several lakh rupees.

Mirrors And LED Lights Installed At Key Spots

The idea behind the installation is that individuals attempting to urinate in public will see their own reflection, while passers-by will also be able to see them clearly, creating a sense of embarrassment and discouraging such behaviour.

To strengthen the impact, the corporation has also installed LED lights beneath the mirrors to ensure visibility even at night. If the experiment proves successful, officials plan to extend it to other parts of the city.

Public Criticism Over Lack Of Toilets

However, the initiative has drawn sharp criticism from residents, who argue that it fails to address the root cause of the problem. Many have pointed out that Mysuru has a shortage of accessible public toilets, while several existing facilities remain locked or poorly maintained.

Locals have questioned the logic of spending lakhs on mirrors instead of improving basic sanitation infrastructure. They argue that the issue of public urination is driven by necessity rather than behaviour alone.

Civic Infrastructure In Poor Condition

Residents have also highlighted the poor condition of several public toilets in the city. A particularly troubling example is the facility located near the Government Senior Primary School on Dr BR Ambedkar Road in the Ashokapuram area.

The toilet is reportedly in such a neglected state that it is unusable, forcing people to use nearby roads as open toilets. This has created serious hygiene concerns, especially for school children who use the same route daily.

Calls For Better Sanitation Solutions

Critics have accused the civic body of prioritising cosmetic solutions over practical infrastructure improvements. They have urged authorities to focus on building and maintaining functional public toilets rather than investing in symbolic measures.

Local residents believe that improving sanitation facilities would be a more effective and respectful approach to addressing the issue.

Public Reaction And Concerns

Speaking on the issue, advocate P. J. Raghavendra from Mysuru criticised the civic body’s approach, stating that authorities are ignoring ground realities.

He pointed out that locked and unusable toilets have contributed to the problem and questioned why such facilities are not maintained properly instead of installing mirrors in public spaces.