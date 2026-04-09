A Kerala girl, Shrinanda, goes missing at Manikyadhara, Chikkamagaluru. After three days of searching, her mother claims she was kidnapped. Police review CCTV and monitor tourists while search operations continue in the hilly terrain.

The disappearance of a young Kerala girl, Shrinanda, at the popular tourist spot Manikyadhara near Bababudangiri in Chikkamagaluru has taken a shocking turn. For three days, police and rescue teams conducted extensive searches, initially assuming she might have accidentally fallen into the valley. However, a recent statement by the girl’s mother has shifted the focus of the investigation, raising fears of a possible kidnapping. What was meant to be a joyous family holiday, their first in a decade, has now turned into a nightmare, leaving the community and authorities deeply concerned.

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Mother Suspects Kidnapping

With no sign of Shrinanda after three days of searching, her mother, Rohini, has made a startling claim.

“There is no way my daughter could have fallen by accident. Someone has planned this and kidnapped her. They must have seen her when she was alone and either drugged her or taken her away by force,” Rohini said, visibly distressed.

Her statement has prompted local police and search teams to consider that the disappearance may not be accidental, but a well-planned abduction.

Family Trip Turns Tragic

The family, originally from Kerala, had travelled to Chikkamagaluru to fulfil a vow and enjoy a holiday after ten years.

“We hadn’t gone out in ten years. We never imagined in our wildest dreams that something like this would happen,” the family said, devastated by the incident.

What was meant to be a memorable family trip has now turned into a period of grief and uncertainty.

Challenges in Search Operation

Since the incident, the district police, fire department, and local guides have been combing the deep valleys around Manikyadhara. Dense fog, steep paths, and rugged terrain have made the operation extremely difficult.

“If the girl had fallen accidentally, some clue should have appeared by now,” a senior officer noted, adding that the lack of evidence has strengthened the suspicion of kidnapping.

Police Change Investigation Approach

In light of the mother’s allegations, Chikkamagaluru police have expanded their investigation. Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage from the tourist area and collecting details of vehicles and suspicious individuals present on the day of the disappearance.

Rohini’s emotional plea to the police—“Please find my daughter, we cannot live without her”—has moved the local community. The key questions remain: Where is Shrinanda, and was she abducted, or did she lose her way in the forest?

Increased Security and Public Assistance

Security has been tightened in the Manikyadhara area, with every tourist being monitored closely. Authorities are also considering offering a reward for anyone providing information that could lead to finding Shrinanda. The search continues, as police urge anyone with leads to come forward immediately.