Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MUDA land scam: Another complaint filed against CM Siddaramaiah and govt

    Social activist Snehamai Krishna has accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife, Parvathy Siddaramaiah, of illegally receiving 14 MUDA sites and hiding a crucial November 2023 report, leading to significant asset losses. The complaint also targets senior officials for neglecting duties.

    MUDA land scam: Another complaint filed against CM Siddaramaiah and govt vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 2:15 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 2:15 PM IST

    Social activist Snehamai Krishna has once again raised serious allegations against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is already embroiled in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment scandal. Krishna has submitted a fresh complaint to the Governor, accusing Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathy Siddaramaiah, of illegally receiving 14 government sites from MUDA.

    In his latest complaint, Snehamai Krishna alleges that the Chief Minister deliberately hid a crucial report from the Technical Advisory Committee dated November 3, 2023. The complaint asserts that this concealment has led to the loss of thousands of crores in government assets. According to Krishna, officials failed to recover these valuable assets, and the original report was suppressed in favour of a different one submitted to the Governor.

    ‘No CM change proposal before High Command’: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

    Krishna’s complaint also targets former Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal and current Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, accusing them of neglecting their duties to protect government property and instead serving political interests. The complaint demands immediate action against these senior officials.

    The Technical Advisory Committee's report, which condemned the illegal 50:50 site-sharing arrangement, was allegedly covered up. Although Dinesh Kumar, the former MUDA President, has been suspended, he has also complained to the Governor, urging action against officials who failed to reclaim the improperly allotted sites.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Renukaswamy murder case: Accused actor Darshan files petition with HC to restrict media coverage vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Accused actor Darshan files petition with HC to restrict media coverage

    Bengaluru Mysuru have pollution levels 5 times above WHO guidelines: Greenpeace report vkp

    Bengaluru, Mysuru have pollution levels 5 times above WHO guidelines: Greenpeace report

    No CM change proposal before High Command says Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge vkp

    ‘No CM change proposal before High Command’: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

    Karnataka: 6 killed in head-on collision between two cars in Tumkur vkp

    Karnataka: 6 killed in head-on collision between two cars in Tumkur

    Mangaluru: Daughter lifts auto to save mother after vehicle hits her in freak accident, wins hearts (WATCH) shk

    Mangaluru: Daughter lifts auto to save mother after vehicle hits her in freak accident, wins hearts (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Get rid of ants in your kitchen with THESE 6 simple tips gce

    Get rid of ants in your kitchen with THESE 6 simple tips

    Reducing stress to purifying blood: 5 Powerful health benefits of Indian Tulsi RTM

    Reducing stress to purifying blood: 5 Powerful health benefits of Indian Tulsi

    7 Popular Biryanis in South India gcw

    7 Popular Biryanis in South India

    Do you know removing underarm hair can lead to THESE health problems? RKK

    Do you know removing underarm hair can lead to THESE health problems?

    Do you know planes NEVER planes fly over Tibet? Here's why RKK

    Do you know planes NEVER planes fly over Tibet? Here's why

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon