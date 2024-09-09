Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘No CM change proposal before High Command’: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

    Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge denied rumours of a Chief Minister change, clarifying no such proposal exists. Minister MB Patil's ambition was misinterpreted as a leadership challenge. Kharge also announced a police investigation into a honeytrap network. A cabinet meeting is scheduled for September 17 in Kalaburagi.

    No CM change proposal before High Command says Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 11:49 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

    Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has clarified that there is no proposal before the High Command to change the Chief Minister. Speaking to the media in Kalaburagi, Kharge dismissed rumours about a potential change in leadership, calling them mere speculation.

    The speculation arose following statements made by Minister MB Patil. Patil had expressed his ambition to become Chief Minister but clarified that the discussions around a leadership change were only fueled by media interpretations. According to Patil, the talk of changing the Chief Minister is not grounded in any official proposal.

    MUDA land scam: Karnataka HC postpones CM Siddaramaiah's plea challenging governor's order to August 31

    Addressing concerns about a honeytrap network, Minister Kharge announced that a special police team, led by the Senior ACP, has been assigned to investigate the matter. Two individuals have already been arrested, and authorities are committed to taking strict action against anyone found guilty. The minister assured that the information of complainants will remain confidential and encouraged those who feel wronged to come forward and file complaints.

    The Karnataka state cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting in Kalaburagi on September 17. This will be the first cabinet meeting in the region in many years. The upcoming meeting will involve discussions with MLAs and officials about pending projects in Kalyan Karnataka. Additionally, a preparatory meeting is set to take place in Bengaluru tomorrow under the leadership of the Deputy Chief Minister, focusing on the cabinet meeting's agenda and priorities.

