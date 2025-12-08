A Bengaluru branch of Meghana Foods faced public backlash over a viral poster that banned Swiggy and Zomato delivery agents from using its lift. The notice was widely criticized as discriminatory.

A Bengaluru branch of the popular restaurant chain Meghana Foods came under fire after a photograph of a notice outside one of its outlets went viral on social media.

The poster bluntly said, "Swiggy and Zomato Delivery Boys not allowed in lift. Please use stairs."

The message sparked criticism online, with many users calling the note discriminatory and disrespectful toward delivery workers who often endure long hours, harsh weather, and low pay to meet customer demands.

Meghana Foods Responds After Outrage

Amid the growing backlash, Meghana Foods issued a heartfelt public apology acknowledging its mistake. The chain clarified that the poster was put up with the intention of avoiding elevator crowding for dine-in customers, but admitted that the decision was inconsiderate and unfair to delivery partners.

In its statement, the outlet said, "A recent poster at one of our Meghana Foods outlets telling delivery partners to use the stairs has been brought to our attention. While the intention was to offer our customers convenience from crowded elevators, we were inconsiderate to our delivery partners. That was wrong. It should never have been put up."

"Delivery Partners Deserve Respect, Dignity, and Care"

The restaurant said that delivery workers are an essential part of their ecosystem and deserve to be treated with dignity.

"Our delivery partners work incredibly hard and deserve respect, dignity, and care — always. Thank you for speaking up. We take full responsibility. The poster is down and the mistake has been addressed internally."

Apology Issued, Poster Removed

Meghana Foods concluded its statement with a sincere apology directed at all delivery partners: