Image Credit : @sriharikaranth/X

In Bengaluru, foggy conditions have been persisting for several days and are likely to continue today. The wind speed is expected to be around 10 km/h, with a maximum temperature of 27°C and a minimum of 16°C.

The city will experience periodic cloud cover, with the temperature hovering near 21°C, humidity at 75%, and winds reaching 16.2 km/h.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is between 80-180, indicating poor air quality. The Meteorological Department forecasts that this weather pattern will remain stable over the next few days.