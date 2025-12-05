A row over hijabs erupted at a Haveri college in Karnataka, with students wearing saffron shawls in protest. They cited the administration's alleged inaction on uniform rules. The principal has scheduled a parent-staff meeting to resolve the issue.

Hijab vs Saffron Shawls Row Erupts in Haveri

A controversy erupted at CG Bellad Government First Grade College in Akki Alur, Haveri district, Karnataka, as students wearing saffron shawls protested against their peers wearing hijabs to class on Friday. The students claimed they were protesting the administration's alleged inaction on enforcing uniform rules. Principal Viresh Kammoor stated that the college requires students to wear prescribed uniforms inside classrooms, with some concessions made for individual cases. A meeting with staff and parents is scheduled to address the issue.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The situation began when some students wore hijabs to class, prompting others to wear saffron shawls in protest. The college had previously warned students against wearing hijabs, and the issue had been raised two months ago. The principal emphasised that the college would take appropriate measures after discussions with students and parents.

College Administration Responds

"Since yesterday, when college resumed regularly around 11:30, some students have been coming to campus wearing saffron shawls. When asked about it, they replied that some students wear hijabs to class and that they would only remove their shawls when they remove their hijabs. This issue was also raised two months ago, but at that time we had managed to convince them..." the principal stated.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a group of Hindu students entered classrooms wearing saffron shawls, claiming it was a protest against the administration's alleged inaction over the dress code. Students alleged that despite repeatedly flagging the matter, the college had not taken any steps to enforce uniform rules equally.

Responding to the situation, Principal Viresh Kammoor clarified that the institution requires all students to wear the prescribed uniform inside classrooms, although some concessions are made in individual cases. He stated that the college will hold a meeting with staff and parents to address the issue and arrive at a resolution.

"Before entering the classroom, they wear different clothes. But there is a rule that all students must wear college uniforms inside the classroom. If there is a problem with an individual student, they are given a concession. The students had brought it to my attention about coming to class wearing a hijab. But today, after a female student came to class wearing a hijab, the boys came wearing saffron shawls. A meeting of the college staff and parents of the students will be called to resolve this problem," he said.

Legal and Political Context of Hijab Ban

The previous BJP government in the State had imposed a Hijab ban on students in educational institutions. The matter reached the Karnataka High Court, which also upheld the ban imposed by the then-BJP government. In this regard, the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict, leading to the Karnataka High Court verdict being upheld.

Similar Controversy in Kerala

Earlier in a separate matter, a controversy erupted in Kerala's Kochi, where a church-run school, St. Rita's Public School, allegedly barred a Class 8 student from attending classes for wearing a hijab. The controversy began when a class 8 student at St. Rita's School in Palluruthy, Kochi, was reportedly not allowed to attend classes wearing a hijab (headscarf), citing the institution's uniform policy. (ANI)