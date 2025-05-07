Manjunath Rao’s family from Shivamogga, Karnataka, praised the Indian Armed Forces after Operation Sindoor struck nine terror camps in Pakistan, calling it a fitting tribute to the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Shivamogga: The family of Manjunath Rao, a businessman from Karnataka's Shivamogga who lost his life in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, has welcomed the Indian Armed Forces' strong response under Operation Sindoor, calling it a "fitting tribute" to the 26 lives lost.

Sumati, the grieving mother of Manjunath Rao, expressed both sorrow and pride after the Indian military struck nine terrorist hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on Wednesday night.

"My son's sacrifice has not gone in vain. We were hopeful that Prime Minister Modi would take the right step, and he has. Operation Sindoor is an appropriate name; it symbolises the pain and loss of so many families,” she said.

The retaliatory operation came just days after the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which targeted a group of civilians and claimed the lives of 26 people, including Rao.

Ravi Kiran, a relative of Manjunath Rao, also spoke about the emotional impact of the military operation.

“We are thrilled by this retaliation. The name 'Sindoor' itself got us emotional. Twenty-six people were killed in Pahalgam... this is a tribute to all of them,” he said.

He added that the family feels a sense of closure and national pride after seeing India's firm stance against terrorism.

As India’s military continues to monitor the situation, the family of Manjunath Rao, along with many others affected by the Pahalgam tragedy, finds solace in knowing that the nation has responded firmly and justly.