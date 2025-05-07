External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar, reacted to India's Operation Sindoor, stressing the need to show zero tolerance against terrorism. In his post on X, he also urged the world to take similar steps to cancel out terrorism entirely. His reaction followed India's retaliatory strikes on nine terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-stricken Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians in the early hours of the morning.

However, an old video of the External Minister is doing rounds on social media. In the video, Jaishankar can be heard saying: “ Every political party is committed to ensure that PoK which is a part of India, returns to India. This is actually our national commitment.”

What happened during Operation Sindoor?

In the early hours of Wednesday, India launched a combined tri-services operation that targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK) that were associated with three groups: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen. The administration described the strikes as "focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature" in a statement released around two in the morning, announcing the decision.

The JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur, which is around 100 kilometers from the international border, was one of the main targets of the strikes. Since the 2019 Pulwama assault, the area has been under Indian scrutiny and is thought to be the epicenter of JeM operations. The attack in Muridke was directed at Masjid wa Markaz Taiba, which has long been regarded as Pakistan's "terror nursery" and serves as the intellectual center of the LeT.

The measured reaction followed weeks of frequent, high-profile discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the military, during which he granted them carte blanche to respond to the violence in Pahalgam.