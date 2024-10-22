Bengaluru: Two siblings feared drowned in Kengeri lake while fetching water; Rescue ops underway

Two siblings, Srinivas (13) and Lakshmi (11) are feared to have drowned in Bengaluru’s Kengeri Lake while fetching water. Lakshmi reportedly slipped into the lake, and Srinivas attempted to save her. Rescue operations are ongoing, and their grieving mother, Nagamma, awaits closure.

Tragedy struck in Kengeri, Bengaluru, as two siblings, Srinivas (13) and his younger sister Lakshmi (11), are feared to have drowned in Kengeri Lake while fetching water. The incident took place yesterday evening around 6 PM, leaving the community in shock and the children's families devastated.

According to sources, the siblings had gone to Kengeri Lake to fetch water when the accident occurred. Their mother, Nagamma, works with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and was unaware of the tragic event until it was too late. The children's father, Raja, passed away two years ago, and since then, they have been living with their mother and elder sister, Dhanalakshmi.



It is suspected that while playing near the lake, Lakshmi accidentally dropped her bindi, which fell into the water. As she attempted to retrieve it, she slipped and fell into the lake. Upon seeing his sister struggling, Srinivas cried out for help and quickly jumped into the lake in an attempt to save her. Unfortunately, both siblings are believed to have drowned.



Nagamma, a garbage sorter with the BBMP, expressed her devastation, stating, "My children's clothes and Lakshmi's bindi were left near the lake. We have no one here. My children have not gone anywhere."

Kengeri police, along with firefighters, launched an immediate search operation upon receiving the distress call. Local authorities, including the fire department, are continuing the search for the children's bodies, which has been ongoing since last evening. Kengeri police officers visited the scene and confirmed that the children had likely fallen into the water while attempting to fetch it from the lake.

