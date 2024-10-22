Bengaluru: Two siblings feared drowned in Kengeri lake while fetching water; Rescue ops underway

Two siblings, Srinivas (13) and Lakshmi (11) are feared to have drowned in Bengaluru’s Kengeri Lake while fetching water. Lakshmi reportedly slipped into the lake, and Srinivas attempted to save her. Rescue operations are ongoing, and their grieving mother, Nagamma, awaits closure.

Bengaluru Siblings suspected to have drowned in Kengeri lake while fetching water Rescue ops underway vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 10:02 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

Tragedy struck in Kengeri, Bengaluru, as two siblings, Srinivas (13) and his younger sister Lakshmi (11), are feared to have drowned in Kengeri Lake while fetching water. The incident took place yesterday evening around 6 PM, leaving the community in shock and the children's families devastated.

According to sources, the siblings had gone to Kengeri Lake to fetch water when the accident occurred. Their mother, Nagamma, works with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and was unaware of the tragic event until it was too late. The children's father, Raja, passed away two years ago, and since then, they have been living with their mother and elder sister, Dhanalakshmi.

Karnataka rains: Crops destroyed in several districts; IMD issues Yellow alert for 3 days

It is suspected that while playing near the lake, Lakshmi accidentally dropped her bindi, which fell into the water. As she attempted to retrieve it, she slipped and fell into the lake. Upon seeing his sister struggling, Srinivas cried out for help and quickly jumped into the lake in an attempt to save her. Unfortunately, both siblings are believed to have drowned.

Bengaluru auto driver pastes 'Learn Kannada' poster inside vehicle, lists common greetings. Here's why |WATCH|

Nagamma, a garbage sorter with the BBMP, expressed her devastation, stating, "My children's clothes and Lakshmi's bindi were left near the lake. We have no one here. My children have not gone anywhere." 

Kengeri police, along with firefighters, launched an immediate search operation upon receiving the distress call. Local authorities, including the fire department, are continuing the search for the children's bodies, which has been ongoing since last evening. Kengeri police officers visited the scene and confirmed that the children had likely fallen into the water while attempting to fetch it from the lake.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CBI probe against me is due to political hate says Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar vkp

CBI probe against me is due to political hate, says Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka GSDP growth surpassed national average says CM Siddaramaiah vkp

Karnataka’s GSDP growth surpasses national average, says CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru BBMP chooses footpaths to feed stray dogs Public express concern vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP chooses footpaths to feed stray dogs; Public express concern

Karnataka rains Crops destroyed in several districts IMD issues Yellow alert for 3 days vkp

Karnataka rains: Crops destroyed in several districts; IMD issues Yellow alert for 3 days

Bengaluru Man rapes borrower minor daughter over unpaid loan of Rs 30000 POCSO case filed vkp

Bengaluru: Man rapes borrower's minor daughter for not repaying Rs 30,000 loan; POCSO case filed

Recent Stories

CBI probe against me is due to political hate says Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar vkp

CBI probe against me is due to political hate, says Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar

Arshad Warsi finally addresses controversy surrounding his 'Joker' comment on Prabhas: 'Honestly, it's okay' RTM

Arshad Warsi finally addresses controversy surrounding his 'Joker' comment on Prabhas: 'Honestly, it’s okay'

NIA chargesheets key aide of Khalistani terrorists Rinda and Landa in Punjab terror conspiracy case snt

NIA chargesheets key aide of Khalistani terrorists Rinda and Landa in Punjab terror conspiracy case

Diwali Chhath Puja 2024: Over 500 special trains to operate from Mumbai, Pune Book your tickets NOW AJR

Diwali, Chhath Puja 2024: Over 500 special trains to operate from Mumbai, Pune – Book your tickets NOW

Urmila Matondkar fuels divorce buzz; Ditches wedding ring at event - WATCH ATG

Urmila Matondkar fuels divorce buzz; Ditches wedding ring at event - WATCH

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon