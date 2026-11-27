A one-and-a-half-year-old boy was tragically crushed to death by a water tanker while playing near his home in Bengaluru's Shampura area. The incident sparked local protests as the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Police have seized the tanker and are actively searching for the absconding driver.

A one and half year old boy was crushed to death by a water tanker while playing near his home, leaving a family devastated in a tragic road accident in Bengaluru. The incident took place in the city’s Shampura area on Thursday afternoon (November 26).

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Singh, the son of Amar Singh and Amrita Singh, a couple originally from Nepal who have been living in Bengaluru for nearly 10 years.

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred around 12:30 pm when the toddler reportedly wandered onto the roadside while playing near his residence. A passing water tanker allegedly knocked him down and ran over him, killing him on the spot.

Bengaluru Hit-and-Run: Water Tanker Driver Flees After Accident

The incident reportedly took place within the jurisdiction of the D.J. Halli police station. Following the accident, the tanker driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

Police officials reached the spot and inspected. The water tanker has since been seized as part of the investigation, while efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver.

Reports say police have also been in touch with the vehicle’s owner. However, the driver's mobile phone was reportedly switched off, making it difficult to establish immediate contact with him.

Tension Erupts in Shampura After Toddler's Death

The heartbreaking incident triggered anger among local residents, who gathered at the accident site and demanded the immediate arrest of the tanker driver.

As tensions rose, police were deployed to keep the situation from getting out of hand.A platoon of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) was also pressed into service in the locality to maintain law and order.

The people expressed their anger over the incident and demanded stern action against the person responsible for the death of the child.

Who Was Manoj Singh? Family Originally From Nepal

Manoj was the son of Amar Singh, who works as a security guard, and Amrita Singh, who is employed as housekeeping staff. The family, hailing from Nepal, has been residing in Bengaluru’s Shampura neighborhood for about a decade.

The tragic incident once again brought to the fore the issues of pedestrian and child safety in residential areas with narrow roads where heavy vehicles like water tankers ply.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident and are working to trace the driver and take appropriate legal action.