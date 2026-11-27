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Wedding Bells For Yediyurappa's Family! Grandson Bhagat Gets Engaged To Khushi, Photos Go Viral
The engagement ceremony of Bhagat, son of Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra and grandson of former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and Khushi was held on Constitution Day amid celebrations and family blessings.
Bhagat And Khushi Get Engaged On Constitution Day:
Bhagat, son of Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra and grandson of former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, got engaged to Khushi in a joyous ceremony on Constitution Day.
MP B.Y. Raghavendra Shares Engagement Photos:
Raghavendra posted pictures from the special occasion on social media, expressing happiness and seeking love, good wishes and blessings for the newly engaged couple.
Engagement Ceremony Attended By Family Members:
The celebration was attended by relatives and close family members. The ceremony was reportedly kept private, with political leaders not invited.
Grand Wedding Plans Underway:
The family is reportedly preparing for a lavish wedding. Several prominent personalities, including political leaders, are expected to be invited to the upcoming celebrations.
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