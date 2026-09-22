Bengaluru-based BEML has secured a ₹5,400 crore order from NHSRCL for 16 additional high-speed trainsets for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. The contract covers manufacturing, supply, maintenance and related works.

Bengaluru-based public sector firm Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has secured a major ₹5,400 crore contract for India’s ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project. The order, awarded by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), covers the manufacture, supply and maintenance of 16 additional high-speed bullet trainsets for the corridor.

BEML announced the development in an official filing with the National Stock Exchange (NSE). According to the company, the order includes the supply and maintenance of high-speed rolling stock, along with associated works for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor.

BEML Shares Rise After ₹5,400 Crore Order

BEML shares rose by more than 6 per cent following the announcement of the order. The company’s stock price increased from around ₹2,013 to ₹2,135 by Friday evening.

Under the new contract, BEML will manufacture at least 16 trainsets for India’s first bullet train project. These will be supplied in addition to the two ‘B-28’ trainsets currently under production at the company’s Aditya facility in Thippasandra, Bengaluru.

According to sources, BEML is expected to use the indigenous design and technology developed for the B-28 trainsets to manufacture the 16 additional trainsets. The company is likely to produce the trains at its Bengaluru facility, although the final design for the new trainsets is yet to be confirmed.

Bhopal Facility May Share Production Load

BEML has not yet announced a specific timeline for delivering the new trainsets. However, the company may shift part of the production to its upcoming facility in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, to meet the delivery schedule specified in the contract.

BEML is developing the new Bhopal facility with an investment of ₹900 crore. The company is expected to take a final decision on sharing production between its facilities after reviewing the delivery schedule and production requirements.

B-28 Trainsets To Hit Tracks By March 2027

Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and BEML jointly developed the ‘B-28’ trainsets. The trains have a design speed of 280 kmph and an operational speed of 250 kmph.

BEML is manufacturing the two trainsets under an earlier contract worth ₹866.9 crore. The trainsets are expected to be completed and enter service by March 2027.

High-Speed Rail Network To Expand Across India

The government is working towards launching the first phase of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor next year. The Central Government has also set out plans for a wider high-speed rail network spanning thousands of kilometres across the country.

Plans for high-speed rail connectivity between Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad are also being discussed as part of India’s broader expansion of high-speed rail infrastructure.