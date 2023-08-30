Drying Cauvery river raises concerns in Kodagu: Farmers question govt’s decision of releasing water to TN

The Cauvery River's drying up in Kodagu raises concerns as farmers question water release to Tamil Nadu. Severe lack of rain and late monsoon impact the lifeline river, putting agriculture and consumption at risk. Tamil Nadu's request for water diverts focus from local drought conditions, causing hardships for farmers in multiple districts.

The lifeblood of the region, known as 'Jeevanadi', Cauvery has caused an alarming situation of being dried up in it’s homeland, Kodagu. The receding water level has caused a tense situation among the farmers and the residents surrounding the river.

Originating in the hilly terrain of Kodagu, the Cauvery river is a lifeline for both farmers and the population in various state districts. However, the severe lack of rain this year has led to an unprecedented drying up of the Kaveri river, particularly in the month of August, impacting not just Kodagu but also the river's downstream flow.



Usually, the month of August witnesses heavy rainfall in Kodagu, causing the Kaveri river to surge. But this year, the rain arrived late in July and was scarce in August, leaving the entire district suffering from drought conditions and the Cauvery river at the brink of drying up.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Tamil Nadu has requested the diversion of 25 thousand cusecs of water daily, while the Cauvery Water Management Board has mandated the release of 5000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu. The critical water levels in reservoirs like KRS, supply water for agriculture and consumption across multiple districts.



During the regular days, heavy rainfall in September would sustain the flow of the Kaveri river until December or January. However, this year's circumstances have led to a premature drying of the river. If the temperature continues to rise like this for another month, the river might go completely dry by September's end.

A local farmer, Vishwakumar, has questioned the decision of the government to release Cauvery water to the neighbouring Tamil Nadu, amidst such a dire situation. Meanwhile, the Chiklihole Reservoir, with a capacity of 1.8 TMC, has also reached alarming depletion levels, and the storage in the Harangi Reservoir is slowly receding. This situation spells hardships for farmers in areas like Kushalanagar taluk, Piriyapatna of Mysore district, and Arakalagudu taluk of Hassan district, who rely on all these water sources for their crops.