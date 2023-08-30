Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Drying Cauvery river raises concerns in Kodagu: Farmers question govt’s decision of releasing water to TN

    The Cauvery River's drying up in Kodagu raises concerns as farmers question water release to Tamil Nadu. Severe lack of rain and late monsoon impact the lifeline river, putting agriculture and consumption at risk. Tamil Nadu's request for water diverts focus from local drought conditions, causing hardships for farmers in multiple districts.

    Drying Cauvery river raises concerns in Kodagu: Farmers question govt's decision of releasing water to TN vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 8:09 PM IST

    The lifeblood of the region, known as 'Jeevanadi', Cauvery has caused an alarming situation of being dried up in it’s homeland, Kodagu. The receding water level has caused a tense situation among the farmers and the residents surrounding the river. 

    Originating in the hilly terrain of Kodagu, the Cauvery river is a lifeline for both farmers and the population in various state districts. However, the severe lack of rain this year has led to an unprecedented drying up of the Kaveri river, particularly in the month of August, impacting not just Kodagu but also the river's downstream flow.

    Cauvery water dispute: CWRC recommends 15-day water release from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu; check details

    Usually, the month of August witnesses heavy rainfall in Kodagu, causing the Kaveri river to surge. But this year, the rain arrived late in July and was scarce in August, leaving the entire district suffering from drought conditions and the Cauvery river at the brink of drying up.

    Adding to the complexity of the situation, Tamil Nadu has requested the diversion of 25 thousand cusecs of water daily, while the Cauvery Water Management Board has mandated the release of 5000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu. The critical water levels in reservoirs like KRS, supply water for agriculture and consumption across multiple districts.

    Cauvery dispute: Rain-starved Karnataka files affidavit against Tamil Nadu in SC

    During the regular days, heavy rainfall in September would sustain the flow of the Kaveri river until December or January. However, this year's circumstances have led to a premature drying of the river. If the temperature continues to rise like this for another month, the river might go completely dry by September's end. 

    A local farmer, Vishwakumar, has questioned the decision of the government to release Cauvery water to the neighbouring Tamil Nadu, amidst such a dire situation. Meanwhile, the Chiklihole Reservoir, with a capacity of 1.8 TMC, has also reached alarming depletion levels, and the storage in the Harangi Reservoir is slowly receding. This situation spells hardships for farmers in areas like Kushalanagar taluk, Piriyapatna of Mysore district, and Arakalagudu taluk of Hassan district, who rely on all these water sources for their crops.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 8:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KKRTC introduces high-tech 'Kalyana Ratha' bus service between Bengaluru and Sindhanuru vkp

    KKRTC introduces high-tech 'Kalyana Ratha' bus service between Bengaluru and Sindhanuru

    Karnataka government denies bankruptcy claims amid guarantee rollout

    Karnataka government denies bankruptcy claims amid guarantee rollout

    Bengaluru's iconic double-decker buses to make a comeback by year-end? vkp

    Bengaluru's iconic double-decker buses to make a comeback by year-end?

    Haveri: Fireworks warehouse caught fire burning 4 people alive vkp

    Haveri: Fireworks warehouse caught fire burning 4 people alive

    Cauvery water dispute: CWRC recommends 15-day water release from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu; check details

    Cauvery water dispute: CWRC recommends 15-day water release from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu; check details

    Recent Stories

    Aditya L1 will travel 1.5 million kms, study energy sources from the Sun

    Aditya L1 will travel 1.5 million kms, study energy sources from the Sun

    French to Fishtail: 7 different kinds of Hair Braids for you to try MSW EAI

    French to Fishtail: 7 different kinds of Hair Braids for you to try

    KKRTC introduces high-tech 'Kalyana Ratha' bus service between Bengaluru and Sindhanuru vkp

    KKRTC introduces high-tech 'Kalyana Ratha' bus service between Bengaluru and Sindhanuru

    Video: Mamata Banerjee meets Amitabh Bachchan's family at their Juhu bungalow MSW

    Video: Mamata Banerjee meets Amitabh Bachchan's family at their Juhu bungalow

    Jawan event: Shah Rukh Khan sways to 'Zinda Banda' with Anirudh as fans cheer them ADC

    Jawan event: Shah Rukh Khan sways to 'Zinda Banda' with Anirudh as fans cheer them

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon