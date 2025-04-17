A 60-year-old man was killed at a timber yard in Bengaluru after confronting a worker who had been harassing his daughter. The accused, reportedly drunk, attacked the victim with a machete during an argument and killed him.

Bengaluru: A 60-year-old man was tragically killed at a timber yard in South Bengaluru after confronting a colleague who had been harassing his daughter.

The deceased has been identified as Shaik Afsal. The accused, 24-year-old Suryaprakash, worked alongside Afsal at the timber yard, which is owned by Afsal's elder brother and located on Outer Ring Road in Kumaraswamy Layout.

According to police reports, Suryaprakash, who resides in the same locality, had started meeting Afsal's 32-year-old daughter, a single mother of two. Afsal had learned that Suryaprakash, an alcoholic, was pressuring his daughter to marry him. Although Afsal had repeatedly warned him over the past three months, Suryaprakash continued to make unwelcome advances toward his daughter.

On the morning of the incident, around 8am, an argument broke out between the two men at the timber yard. In a fit of rage, and reportedly under the influence of alcohol, Suryaprakash grabbed a machete from the yard and attacked Afsal and killed him.