Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man kills wife, daughter & niece, goes to cops with blood-stained machete, surrenders

A man, Gangaraju, confessed to killing his wife, daughter, and niece in Bengaluru. He walked into Peenya police station with a blood-stained machete. The murders were driven by suspicions of infidelity and personal disputes. Authorities confirmed the tragic incident is under investigation.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 11:34 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 11:34 AM IST

In a shocking incident on Wednesday evening, a man walked into the Peenya police station carrying a blood-stained machete and confessed to killing his wife, daughter, and his sister-in-law's daughter.

Gangaraju, 40, a home guard with Hebbagodi police station in Bengaluru Urban district, entered the station around 5.15 pm. He told officers that he had murdered his wife, Bhagya, 38, his daughter, Navya, 19, and Hemavati, 23, the daughter of Bhagya’s sister. Gangaraju was immediately questioned by senior police officers, while a police team rushed to his two-bedroom house in Chokkasandra, Jalahalli.

Cold wave to strike Bengaluru? IMD warns temperature likely to drop to 10-12°C in coming days

Upon arrival, authorities discovered the bodies of the three women, all with multiple injuries and slit throats. The victims, identified as Bhagya, Navya, and Hemavati, were found lifeless in the home they had rented for the last six years. Navya was a first-year degree student at a private college, while Hemavati, a divorcee, had been living with Gangaraju’s family and working in a private company, reported TOI.

Bengaluru woman chased by trio on bike in Koramangala at night, disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

In his confession to the police, Gangaraju revealed that he had long suspected his wife of infidelity, which led to frequent arguments between them. On Wednesday afternoon, in a fit of rage, he attacked Bhagya with the machete. When Navya and Hemavati tried to intervene and defend Bhagya, Gangaraju turned on them, blaming them for supporting his wife during their disputes.

After killing all three women, Gangaraju contacted the police control room, stating that he wanted to surrender. Police confirmed that the murders were driven by family-related issues and personal conflicts.

Cold wave to strike Bengaluru? IMD warns temperature likely to drop to 10-12°C in coming days

Who were the six Naxalites who surrendered before Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah?

Only 2 buses, 1 ambulance allowed for late-night travel in Bandipur, says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

Karnataka: 2912 kms of fireline to be made in Bandipur to prevent forest fires

Bengaluru woman chased by trio on bike in Koramangala at night, disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

Maha Kumbh 2025: How Aghoris perform shamshan sadhana-Interesting fact

Jio missed call scam exposed! What is it? How to stay safe?

Dhirubhai Ambani School's FOOD Menu: What star kids eat in school

GOAT, Vettaiyaan to Amaran: 12 Pongal special movies to be aired on Sun TV, Vijay TV and Zee Tamil

'Dear Idli Chutney No Sambhar': Bizarre email sent to GATE aspirants goes viral, netizens react

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

