Bengaluru activist Snehamayi Krishna was questioned by the CCB in connection with the MUDA scam row. She denied being arrested, apologised to CS Shalini Rajneesh for sharing incorrect information, and said she was misled by a person named Vinod.

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna, who has been spearheading a legal battle in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, was questioned by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police and later released. Addressing the media after the inquiry, she publicly apologised for sharing incorrect information concerning the State Government’s Chief Secretary, Shalini Rajneesh.

The questioning comes amid allegations that Krishna had circulated false documents and claims involving senior officials. However, she maintained that she had fully cooperated with the investigation.

“I Was Not Arrested, Only Questioned”: Snehamayi Krishna

Refuting rumours about her arrest, Snehamayi Krishna clarified that she was not taken into custody.

“The police did not arrest me. They only issued a notice and called me for questioning. The officers have treated me well since yesterday. I have fully cooperated with the investigation and have not created any fake documents,” she said.

“I Fell Prey To A Conspiracy”

Explaining her version of events, Krishna alleged that she had been misled by a person named Vinod. According to her, there was an old financial dispute between former MUDA Commissioner Natesh and Vinod, who allegedly owed money to Natesh.

“To avoid repaying the amount, Vinod used the name of Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and provided me with false documents and information. I made a serious mistake by trusting the documents he gave me. If Shalini Rajneesh was hurt by this matter, I sincerely apologise,” she stated.

Natesh’s Audio Is Genuine

While admitting that the documents provided by Vinod were false, Krishna maintained that the audio clip purportedly involving former MUDA Commissioner Natesh was genuine.

“Vinod initially mentioned Shalini Rajneesh’s name. However, during the investigation, he is now changing his statement and claiming it involved some other influential person. In this entire episode, Vinod has attempted to use me for his personal gain,” he alleged.

Fight Against MUDA To Continue

Krishna asserted that the present issue is unrelated to her ongoing fight against the alleged MUDA scam.