A viral video on X shows a man lying on a railway track as a train passes over him, leaving him unharmed. The clip sparked anger and concern among users, with many calling the act dangerous and irresponsible.

A video shared on social media platform X has triggered widespread shock and anger after showing a man lying on a railway track while a train passes over him. The clip, shared by an X user named Dinesh Kumar, shows the man performing a highly risky stunt that many users described as reckless and life-threatening. The video has since gone viral, drawing strong reactions and heated debate online.

Disclaimer: Asianet News English cannot independently verify the authenticity, date, or location of this viral video.

In the video, the man is first seen lying flat on a railway track. Another person appears to be recording him. The man himself is also holding a mobile phone and filming the incoming train as it approaches.

As the train reaches him, it passes over his body while he remains lying on the track. The viral video suggests that he positions himself in a gap beneath the train. After the train has fully passed, the man gets up and walks away without any visible injury.

The clip ends with the man unharmed, according to what is shown in the video.

The video was shared with a Hindi caption that roughly asks what punishment the Railways should give to such people and invites users to comment.

The caption encouraged discussion, and many users responded strongly, expressing anger, disbelief and concern over the stunt.

Strong reactions from social media users

Several users criticised the act, calling it dangerous and irresponsible. Many said such behaviour puts not only the person at risk but also railway staff, including the train driver.

Some users tagged the Ministry of Railways, demanding strict action. Others said the man was risking his life only to create a video for attention or social media popularity.

A number of comments used harsh language, while others suggested punishment or strict rules to stop such acts. Some users said the man was “playing with death” and that a small mistake could have cost him his life.

Debate over authenticity of the video

While most users focused on the danger of the act, a few questioned whether the video was real. One user claimed that the clip might be fake, pointing out that a train appeared to be standing on the track when the man got up.

Another user suggested that the phone may have been placed on the track rather than held during the stunt. However, no official confirmation has been given about the authenticity or location of the video.

Safety concerns and legal issues

Railway tracks are strictly restricted areas, and entering them without permission is illegal. Such stunts are extremely dangerous and can lead to serious injury or death.

Experts say that trains cannot stop quickly, and even trained professionals do not attempt such acts. Any sudden movement, uneven ground, or misjudgement can prove fatal.

Railway authorities have repeatedly warned people against trespassing on tracks or performing stunts for videos.

Growing trend of risky content

The incident highlights a growing trend where individuals perform dangerous acts to gain views and attention on social media. Many users expressed concern that such videos could influence others, especially young people, to try similar stunts.

Several users urged authorities to take strict action to send a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

Nevertheless, the viral rail stunt video has raised questions about responsibility on social media. While platforms allow people to share content freely, many users said there should be consequences for promoting dangerous behaviour.