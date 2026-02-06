Lakhs of devotees are flocking to Male Mahadeshwara Hills for Shivaratri as the Forest Department steps up security following a recent leopard attack. Eight special teams, drone surveillance and round-the-clock patrolling have been deployed.

Shivaratri celebrations are in full swing at the revered Male Mahadeshwara Hills, popularly known as the Kashi of the South. Lakhs of devotees from across Karnataka, including Bengaluru and Mandya, are undertaking the sacred pilgrimage, with many walking long distances to seek the darshan of Lord Madappa. As the number of devotees continues to rise, the district administration and the Forest Department have intensified safety measures along the forest route to ensure a smooth and secure pilgrimage.

Leopard Attack Fear Puts Forest Department on High Alert

The arrangements come in the backdrop of a recent tragic incident in which a pilgrim lost his life in a leopard attack, sending shockwaves across the district. In response, officials of the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary have implemented stringent preventive measures to avoid any untoward incidents during the festival period. Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Bhaskar has issued special safety orders for devotees from February 7 to 20.

Eight Special Teams Deployed Along Pilgrimage Route

To safeguard devotees walking through the forest stretch, eight special teams have been deployed between Talubetta and Mahadeshwara Hills. One team has been stationed at Talubetta, while the remaining seven teams have been positioned at one-kilometre intervals along the route to maintain constant vigilance.

Each team comprises a Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO), anti-poaching camp staff, police personnel, and home guards. Every unit includes five armed personnel tasked with ensuring the safety of pilgrims.

High-Tech Surveillance and Enhanced Safety Measures

The Forest Department has intensified surveillance using drone cameras to monitor wildlife movement in real time, with the Leopard Task Force maintaining round-the-clock vigilance. Two additional vehicles have been deployed exclusively for patrolling the route.

Teams have been equipped with walkie-talkies, torches, firecrackers, machetes, and firearms to respond swiftly to emergencies. In addition, warning signboards alerting devotees to the presence of wildlife have been installed at strategic locations along the forest path.