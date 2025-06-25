A maid in Bengaluru's JP Nagar was arrested for stealing 143 g of gold worth ₹14.3 lakh from a retired teacher's home. She confessed to committing the theft to repay a ₹5 lakh loan taken for her daughter's wedding.

Bengaluru: A case of theft was reported a few days ago from the house of a retired teacher residing in JP Nagar 2nd Stage, Bengaluru. The complainant, Ayesha, a long-time resident of the area, discovered that gold jewellery was missing when she checked her valuables ahead of a family wedding.

Maid under suspicion confesses to crime 

The prime suspect in the case was the family's domestic help, Shanti, alias Shantamma, a resident of Ragigudda. The JP Nagar police took her into custody, and during interrogation, she confessed to stealing 143 grams of gold jewellery, including four bangles and a necklace.

Gold worth ₹14.3 lakh seized 

Following the confession, police recovered gold jewellery worth ₹14.3 lakh from Shanti. She admitted to selling the ornaments to repay a ₹5 lakh loan taken for her daughter’s wedding. Police say she committed the theft due to mounting financial pressure and her inability to repay the wedding loan.

