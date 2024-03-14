Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru jewellery shop shootout: 2 injured, accused on the run

    Resisting the demands for money, the shop owner faced the brunt of the attack, along with one of the staff members, as the culprits resorted to gunfire. According to police reports, the perpetrators fired three rounds, possibly linked to a targeted killing of the jewellery shop proprietor.

    Bengaluru witnessed a terrifying incident on Thursday (March 14) morning as two bike-borne assailants unleashed gunfire in the Kodigehalli area, leaving two individuals wounded. The incident occurred around 11 am, targeting the Laxmi Jewellers store located in Devinagar, where the assailants attempted to rob the establishment.

    Resisting the demands for money, the shop owner faced the brunt of the attack, along with one of the staff members, as the culprits resorted to gunfire.

    According to police reports, the perpetrators fired three rounds, possibly linked to a targeted killing of the jewellery shop proprietor.

    Remarkably, despite the violent confrontation, no items appear to have been stolen from the jewellery store during the incident.

    Following the gunfire, the assailants swiftly fled the scene, abandoning the weapon they had used, as captured in surveillance footage showing their hasty escape on a motorcycle.

    Law enforcement authorities have promptly responded to the scene, initiating an investigation and scrutinizing CCTV footage in the vicinity to gather crucial evidence.

    Meanwhile, the victims of the shooting, identified as Appuram and Anandram, have been admitted to a hospital for medical treatment, highlighting the grave nature of the assault.

