Two young sisters in Kanpur moved people online after approaching District Magistrate Jitendra Kumar Singh to complain about money taken from their broken piggy bank. During a public hearing, the DM listened to the girls, gifted them new piggy banks and school bags, and personally added Rs 1,000 to each.

A simple complaint by two young sisters at a public hearing in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh has touched hearts across social media after District Magistrate Jitendra Kumar Singh stepped in with a kind gesture. The incident happened during the Janata Darshan programme, where local residents meet officials to share their problems directly.

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The two girls, Iswa Khan and Mariyam Fatima, arrived with their mother, Shanno. They complained that money saved in their piggy bank had been taken after it was allegedly broken during a family dispute, according to a report by India Today.

Children wanted their savings back

According to the family, the sisters had first gone to a local police station seeking help. However, they were reportedly told that it was a small domestic matter and no action was taken.

Not willing to give up, the children then decided to meet the District Magistrate personally.

During the interaction, Iswa explained that she had slowly saved coins, pocket money and cash gifts from relatives over time. She hoped to buy a school bag and other useful things with the money.

Officials present at the hearing said the children appeared deeply upset over losing their savings.

DM’s gesture changes the mood

Moved by the complaint, District Magistrate Jitendra Kumar Singh directed the local police to look into the matter.

He then called the girls closer and arranged for new clay piggy banks and school bags for both sisters.

In a touching moment, the DM personally placed Rs 1,000 inside each piggy bank and told the children that their savings had been restored.

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The girls, who had arrived in tears, immediately smiled and folded their hands in gratitude. Their mother also thanked the officer for listening to them seriously.

Later, the District Magistrate said it was good to see children learning the habit of saving money from a young age.

Viral video, sparks mixed reactions

The story quickly went viral online and social media users reacted strongly. Many praised the officer’s kindness and called it an example of humanity and good leadership.

One user wrote, “Very commendable work, that’s how an officer should be.”

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Another commented, “Salute to this person and personality.”

However, some users questioned why strict action was not taken against the people accused of taking the children’s savings. Others argued that justice would only be complete if those responsible were punished.

Despite the debate, many people said the emotional moment showed how small acts of kindness can leave a big impact.