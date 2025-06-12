In Maddur’s Toreshettihalli, a car lost control and crashed into an electric pole and house, injuring two people. Three others escaped electrocution. The mishap caused ₹1 lakh loss to CESC and disrupted traffic for over 30 minutes.

Maddur: A speeding car lost control and crashed into a house after hitting an electric pole in Toreshettihalli village on the Maddur–Tumakuru state highway on Tuesday evening. Two people, including the driver, were seriously injured, while a boy and two women miraculously escaped electrocution.

Two injured, three escape electrocution

Uday from Vinayaka Badavane in Mandya and Avinash from Channegowda Badavane in Maddur sustained serious injuries. The crash broke an electric pole, snapping wires and cutting off power supply. Pedestrians Shashidhar, Deepika, and Susheelamma were grazed by the live wires but suffered only minor injuries. The car eventually rammed into the house of a resident named Umesh, causing slight structural damage.

Locals rescue injured from wreckage

Uday was driving on the Maddur–Tumakuru highway when he lost control of the car near Toreshettihalli. Locals and passersby promptly rescued Uday and Avinash from the mangled vehicle and rushed them to Maddur Public Hospital in an ambulance.

Traffic disruption on highway

The accident caused a traffic jam on the highway for over 30 minutes. PSI Naresh from Kestur Police Station and his team reached the scene, cleared the wreckage, and restored normal traffic flow. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

CESC suffers Rs 1 lakh loss

The mishap damaged three concrete electric poles, wires, and related infrastructure, resulting in an estimated loss of ₹1 lakh to the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC). Junior Engineer Sudha from the CESC Kestur Division said the car owner has submitted a written assurance to pay for the damages and labour charges. She added that legal action will be taken if compensation is not provided.