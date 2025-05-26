Four members of a family from Lakshmipura village died instantly in a road accident near Jaisingapura, Sandur, Bellary. Their car lost control while overtaking and collided with a lorry. Two others were seriously injured and hospitalised.

Bellary: Four members of a family were tragically killed on the spot in a horrific road accident near Jaisingapura in Sandur on Sunday evening. The accident, involving a lorry and a car, shocked locals.

Background of the accident

The family from Lakshmipura village were on their way to Hospet hospital when the tragedy struck. While attempting to overtake a mining tipper lorry near Jaisingapura, the car lost control and collided with a lorry. The impact completely crushed the car, killing four occupants instantly.

Victims of the accident

Asha (28)

Jayalakshmi (21)

Swati (5)

Bindushree (4)

Among the deceased were two women and two girls, all residents of Lakshmipura. The car driver, Ramesh, and another passenger, Nandish (23), sustained serious injuries. They were immediately taken to Koppal District Hospital for treatment and later shifted to Hubballi for further medical care. A child, Mahalaxmi (3), who was also in the car, was seriously injured and is under intensive care. The sight of the young child mourning the loss of her mother brought tears to everyone’s eyes.

Police action

Upon receiving information about the accident, Sandur police rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to a local hospital. They have initiated an investigation and taken legal action against the lorry driver. As the bodies arrived at the hospital, the family's cries of grief filled the air. A case has been registered at the Sandur police station. Locals expressed outrage, demanding better road safety and speed control measures.