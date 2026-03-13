A chaotic situation erupted at a Hyderabad gas station as consumers gathered seeking LPG cylinders. Customers allege that online booking services are not working, leading to long waits and frustration amid a reported shortage of domestic gas.

A chaotic situation was seen at the Indane Gas Station in Bagh Lingampally, Hyderabad, on Friday as consumers gathered outside the premises seeking gas cylinders. Customers have alleged that the online services of Indane Gas are not functioning, leading to the congregation of people at the gas station.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This comes amid rising concerns over global supply constraints of LPG due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Residents Voice Frustration Over Shortages

Ahmed from Musheerabad, explaining his hardships, told ANI, "I haven't received my gas cylinder for ten days. I booked it ten days ago, but it hasn't arrived yet. I've been coming here for three days now. They keep asking for a DSC number. Where am I supposed to get that from? I've been calling every day, but nothing is happening. I'm not getting the OTP for the DSC number. What am I supposed to do? I have small children at home. Our gas finished last night, and even our small backup cylinder is empty. I had to buy food from outside today."

Sai Dattu from Barkatpura also expressed frustration, saying, "It has been 12 days since I booked the gas, but it still hasn't arrived. It's HP. When I asked the delivery boy, he said there was no stock and didn't know what to do. When I came here today, they told me there was no power until now. Now that the power is back, they finally gave me the cylinder." Dattu added that not just commercial, but there's a massive shortage of domestic gas as well. "First of all, the booking system itself isn't working. When I call the booking number - that '555' number - they say it's not working. That's what is happening," he added.

Another resident from Warasiguda, named Sai, described difficulties with online booking, saying, "When we try to book online through our mobile phones, there is absolutely no response. I have been trying to book a cylinder for the past three or four days, but the booking isn't going through. My current cylinder has run out. I have enough for maybe one or two more days, but after that, it will be difficult." "They aren't even letting us inside. They are only attending to one or two people at a time. They insist that they will only provide a cylinder after the online booking is confirmed. Are we expected to leave our work every day just to come and wait here? It is very difficult if things continue like this. I might have to collect wood from trees and cook that way," he added.

Government Action and Supply Chain Concerns

There has been a shortage of commercial LPG gas cylinders in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, after which the Centre invoked the Essential Commodities Act, prioritising domestic consumption. Earlier today, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas assured that India has adequate availability of petrol and diesel across the country, while the LPG situation continues to remain a "matter of concern" for the government. (ANI)