Lokayukta conducts raids on four government officials in Karnataka, targeting BESCOM AEE Arjuna and Surveyor Somalingappa over disproportionate property assets in Shivamogga, Dharwad, and Davanagere. Investigation ongoing.

In a decisive move against corruption, Lokayukta officials launched simultaneous raids across multiple districts in Karnataka today, sending a strong message to corrupt officials in the state. Early this morning, coordinated operations were carried out in Shivamogga, Dharwad, and Davanagere, targeting officials suspected of amassing disproportionate assets. The raids, described as unprecedented in scale, were meticulously planned and conducted under the supervision of senior Lokayukta officers.

Raid on BESCOM AEE Arjuna’s Residences and Farmhouses in Shivamogga

Lokayukta teams conducted thorough searches of properties belonging to Arjun RH, an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) in the BESCOM Civil Division. Raids were carried out at his residences located in Vijayanagar and Gopalagowda Layout, Shivamogga.

In addition, officials inspected Arjun’s farmhouses in Talale village near Anandapura in Sagara taluk, which span 2.5 acres and 4.5 acres respectively. The searches are being carried out under the leadership of DySP Chandrashekhar, along with Inspectors Prabhu Soren and Gururaj Mailari. Key documents and records are being scrutinised as part of the investigation.

Lokayukta Raids Surveyor Somalingappa’s House in Dharwad

In Dharwad, the Lokayukta intensified its crackdown by targeting Surveyor Somalingappa Siddanagowdar. Officials conducted raids at his residences in Murugod and Bharati Nagar, as well as at the ADLR office in Dharwad. The operation, led by Lokayukta SP Siddalingappa, is focused on collecting detailed information about the officer’s assets and financial dealings.

Davanagere Raids Target BESCOM AEE Arjun RH’s Office and Rented Accommodation

In Davanagere, under the supervision of Lokayukta SP MS Kaulapure, raids were conducted at the office and residence of BESCOM AEE Arjun RH. Investigators also inspected a rented room previously occupied by Arjun in Nittuvalli, Davanagere. These simultaneous operations in Shivamogga and Davanagere have reportedly sent shockwaves among officials suspected of corruption in the state.