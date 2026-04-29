A Lokayukta raid in Koppal led to the arrest of an RTO SDA caught accepting a ₹21,000 bribe for issuing a trade licence. The accused allegedly delayed the process for months, prompting the applicant to file a complaint.

In a fresh crackdown on corruption, Lokayukta police in Koppal have caught an RTO official red-handed while accepting a bribe. The incident has once again highlighted concerns over delays and alleged corruption in the process of issuing trade licences, causing inconvenience to applicants.

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SDA Arrested While Taking Bribe

The incident took place at the Koppal RTO office, where Ranjith, a Second Division Assistant (SDA), was arrested while accepting a bribe of ₹21,000. He had allegedly demanded the money to issue a trade licence for a showroom.

Applicant Alleges Harassment

The complainant, identified as Nayeem, approached the Lokayukta after facing repeated delays and alleged harassment. He had applied for a trade licence three months earlier to open showrooms in Kushtagi, Karatagi and Huligi. However, the official allegedly delayed the process and demanded a bribe to clear the application.

Lokayukta Sets Trap

Acting on the complaint, a Lokayukta team led by Raichur DySP Lokesh laid a trap. The team caught the official red-handed while he was accepting the bribe amount of ₹21,000.

Investigation Underway

Following the arrest, further investigation is underway. Officials are examining the case to determine whether more individuals are involved and to verify if similar complaints exist against the accused.