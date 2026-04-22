In Karnataka’s Bagalkot district, a PSI and a constable were caught red-handed by Lokayukta officials while accepting a bribe of ₹1.70 lakh. The accused allegedly demanded money to drop a case and release a seized motorcycle. Both have been arrested.

In a major embarrassment for the police department, a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and a constable attached to the Kerur police station in Badami taluk were caught red-handed by Lokayukta officials while allegedly accepting a bribe. The officers are accused of demanding money to drop a man’s name from a case and release his seized motorcycle. The incident has triggered outrage among locals and has once again raised concerns over corruption within the system.

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Officers Identified

The accused have been identified as PSI Bhimappa Rabakavi and Constable Santosh Biradar, both attached to the Kerur police station. According to reports, they allegedly threatened a man named Muttappa Naykar, warning that he would be implicated in a case related to card games and illegal money lending.

Bribe Demand And Allegations

To avoid being framed in the case and to secure the release of his seized motorcycle, PSI Bhimappa is alleged to have demanded a bribe of ₹2 lakh from Muttappa Naykar. Unable to bear the alleged harassment, the complainant approached the Lokayukta police and filed a formal complaint.

Lokayukta Lays Trap

Based on the complaint and recorded phone conversations between the complainant and the PSI, Lokayukta officials devised a trap. As per the plan, when Muttappa went to hand over ₹1.70 lakh as part of the bribe, the Lokayukta team intervened and caught both officers red-handed. The money was reportedly accepted through Constable Santosh Biradar.

Operation Led By Senior Officials

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Mahalinga Nandganvi. A team led by Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Suresh Reddy executed the raid. Both accused have been taken into custody, and the bribe amount has been seized.

Officials have also completed the spot inspection process at the Kerur police station and are proceeding with further legal action.

Public Anger And Reactions

The incident has sparked widespread anger in Badami taluk. Residents have criticised the alleged misuse of power, stating that such actions undermine public trust in law enforcement. Some locals have described the incident as a strong warning to officials who engage in corrupt practices and extort money from citizens.

Further Investigation Underway

The Lokayukta has initiated a detailed inquiry into the case. Authorities are expected to examine all aspects of the incident to ensure accountability and prevent similar occurrences in the future.