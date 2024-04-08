Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chikkamagaluru officials offer voters free transport amid threat from wild animals

    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 9:18 AM IST

    Chikkamagaluru district administration provides free transport to villages near Bhadra Tiger Reserve for Lok Sabha elections. Amid fears of wild animal attacks, residents of Sringeri, Kalasa, and Mudigere taluks can avail of free vehicles to reach polling stations. The initiative aims to enhance voter turnout in areas prone to low participation due to wildlife threats.

    With just a few days remaining until the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, candidates have begun their campaign efforts to attract voters. Following the Election Commission's instructions, the district administration is conducting awareness programs to encourage higher voter participation.
     

    The Chikkamagaluru district administration has arranged free vehicles to transport voters from villages affected by deforestation to the polling stations. The aim is to increase voter turnout and ensure that people are not deterred from voting due to fear of wild animals in the forested areas surrounding the Bhadra Tiger Reserve.

    The villages around the Bhadra Tiger Reserve, situated in hilly terrain, are home to various wildlife species, including dangerous ones. Unfortunately, there have been instances of people losing their lives in animal attacks. Consequently, mountain residents are often apprehensive about venturing out, especially during elections. In light of this, the district administration has initiated the provision of free vehicles to villages in Sringeri, Kalasa, and Mudigere taluks, aiming to alleviate voters' fears and facilitate their participation in the electoral process.

    The area includes the Kudremukh National Park within the Bhadra Tiger Reserve and Sanctuary, as well as the Mudigere and Sringeri Vidhana Sabha constituencies. Navigating these areas often requires covering long distances, with polling stations located in town centres. To address this challenge and boost voter turnout, the district administration has devised a plan to provide free transportation within each village panchayat, enabling residents to reach the polling booths conveniently.
     

    Video Icon