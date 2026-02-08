During the inspection, police recovered a note believed to have been written by Kiran. Officials said the contents have not been fully disclosed, but it reportedly mentioned the woman he was in a relationship with and her mother. He is also said to have written his mobile phone password in the note.

Police stated that the case is being examined from all angles, including the relationship, his mental state, and whether there was any pressure on him. Officers stressed that the investigation is not one-sided and conclusions will depend on evidence.

Family claims he supported partner financially in past

Relatives also alleged that Kiran had spent part of his earnings to help clear a loan taken by the woman. They said he had introduced her to the family earlier and had expressed his intention to marry her, according to The Times of India report. Those close to him described him as hardworking and focused on his career as a gym trainer.

Kiran had also participated in several bodybuilding competitions, according to family members.