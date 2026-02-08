Bengaluru Gym Trainer Dies by Suicide After Girlfriend's Engagement News
A 26-year-old gym trainer and bodybuilder allegedly died by suicide at his Mahalakshmi Layout home in Bengaluru after learning his girlfriend was engaged to someone else. Family said he was under severe stress for two weeks. Police recovered a note.
Gym trainer's tragic death, suicide suspected
A tragic incident in north Bengaluru has left residents saddened after a 26-year-old gym trainer and bodybuilder allegedly died by suicide at his home on Saturday evening. The deceased, identified as Kiran, lived in Geleyara Balaga Layout in the Mahalakshmi Layout area. Police said the case came to light after family members forced open his locked room and found him unresponsive.
Three year relationship ended with sudden engagement news
According to preliminary findings, Kiran had been in a serious relationship with a woman for nearly three years. Family members told police that he was deeply attached to her and had planned a future together. About two weeks before the incident, the woman reportedly informed him that she was engaged to marry someone else. This news is said to have left him extremely upset and withdrawn.
Relatives said Kiran had even been preparing to celebrate Valentine’s Day and planned to give her a gift. Instead, the engagement news and the sight of her wedding invitation and saree reportedly caused severe emotional distress.
Family says he appeared disturbed for several days
Family members told investigators that Kiran had been under visible mental stress for the past two weeks. On the evening of the incident, he returned home quietly and went to his room. Before going inside, he asked his mother for a white sheet of paper and a pen.
When she questioned him, he reportedly told her not to worry and said he needed them to write about some financial matters. After that, he locked the door from inside and stopped responding to calls from family members.
Door forced open after no response from inside room
As time passed and there was still no response, the family grew worried. They eventually broke open the door. Inside, they allegedly found Kiran hanging. Police were informed immediately, and officers from Mahalakshmi Layout police station reached the house and began the initial inquiry.
The body was later shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination as part of standard procedure.
Police recover note and examine all possible angles
During the inspection, police recovered a note believed to have been written by Kiran. Officials said the contents have not been fully disclosed, but it reportedly mentioned the woman he was in a relationship with and her mother. He is also said to have written his mobile phone password in the note.
Police stated that the case is being examined from all angles, including the relationship, his mental state, and whether there was any pressure on him. Officers stressed that the investigation is not one-sided and conclusions will depend on evidence.
Family claims he supported partner financially in past
Relatives also alleged that Kiran had spent part of his earnings to help clear a loan taken by the woman. They said he had introduced her to the family earlier and had expressed his intention to marry her, according to The Times of India report. Those close to him described him as hardworking and focused on his career as a gym trainer.
Kiran had also participated in several bodybuilding competitions, according to family members.
Case registered as probe continues in Mahalakshmi Layout
Based on a complaint filed by the family, Mahalakshmi Layout police have registered a case and begun a detailed investigation. Officers are reviewing his phone records, statements from family members, and other evidence to understand the sequence of events.
Police have said the post-mortem report and further findings will help clarify the circumstances leading to his death. Authorities have urged the public not to speculate while the inquiry is ongoing.
(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.