A private training aircraft crashed in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district on Sunday, February 8, 2026, injuring both the captain and a trainee pilot on board. The incident occurred when the aircraft, operated by Red Bird Aviation, developed an engine glitch mid‑flight and was forced to crash‑land in an open field near Mangaluru village in Babaleshwar taluk, according to police and early reports.

The light aircraft was reportedly flying from Kalaburagi towards Belagavi when it experienced a sudden technical fault in the engine, leading to a loss of power. This compelled the pilot to bring the plane down in the field, where it sustained damage on impact. Both occupants — the captain and the trainee pilot — were seriously injured in the crash and were swiftly taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment by ambulance and emergency services.

Local police rushed to the crash site shortly after receiving information about the accident and cordoned off the area to support rescue and relief operations. Initial assessments point to a technical problem with the engine as the likely cause, but authorities emphasise that a detailed investigation is underway to determine exact circumstances and whether any other factors contributed to the crash.

The two‑seater private aircraft was engaged in pilot training activities, and its sudden malfunction underscores concerns with aviation safety standards for small aircraft and pilot training flights in India. While both the captain and the trainee pilot survived, their injuries are reported to be serious, and they remain under medical care as doctors monitor their recovery.

Incidents involving private and training aircraft have drawn attention in recent years, raising questions about maintenance protocols, pre‑flight checks and engine reliability, especially in smaller utility aircraft used for training and private flights. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) typically oversees such investigations and may issue safety recommendations based on findings once the inquiry is complete.

As investigations progress, authorities are expected to analyse flight logs, maintenance history and witness accounts to build a comprehensive understanding of what led to the emergency. Emergency responders noted that, despite the severity of the crash, no fatalities were reported, and the swift action by local police and medical teams likely helped save lives.

The crash has temporarily halted private flight operations in the immediate area as officials conduct their probe. Aviation experts say such incidents, while rare, highlight the importance of stringent airworthiness checks and continuous pilot training to prevent mid‑air emergencies.