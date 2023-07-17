Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lok Sabha election 2023: JDS may put BJP in catch-22 situation

    If the Janata Dal-Secular decides to join the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the run-up to the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024, they could ask the BJP for at least seven seats to contest from, Asianet News network has learnt.
     

    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 5:50 PM IST

    According to sources, JD-S leaders believe that asking for seven seats out of a total of 28 will not be a big problem. However, this could be a major setback for the BJP and has already sparked a heated debate within the saffron party.

    Since JDS is dominant in the old Mysore region, it is certain that the JDS will demand seats for the Lok Sabha constituencies in this region. The Old Mysore constituencies of Kolar, Tumkur, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, and Tumkur in the Lok Sabha are anticipated to be in high demand. On Sunday night, a meeting is rumoured to have taken place in the JDS camp.

    There are current BJP Members of Parliament in four of the projected JDS strongholds. The BJP swept the last Lok Sabha elections, taking 25 seats and the cities of Mysore, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, and Tumkur. In Mysore, Pratap Singh is competing again, as is Muniswamy in Kolar. BN Bachegowda of Chikkaballapur and GS Basavaraju of Tumkur are sure not to contest this time due to age.

    The BJP's organisation has grown in all four districts. It would not have been hard to give up these seats had the organisation been weak. However, abandoning the districts where the party's support is highest would create issues. The loss of the rural districts of Hassan, Mandya, and Bengaluru will not be a concern. After winning as an independent candidate in Mandya and later declaring her support for the BJP, Sumalta Ambarish may be granted a different district to represent.

    For now, there is no definitive confirmation that JDS will join the NDA. The conversation is just getting started. Following the start of formal negotiations, BJP national leaders will consult with BJP state leaders.

    In a recent development, an anonymous source within the BJP has revealed that there are potential discussions underway regarding the allocation of three seats to the Janata Dal (Secular) for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 5:50 PM IST
