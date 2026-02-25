Bengaluru will face a 24-hour Cauvery water supply disruption from February 26 to 27 due to technical works under the Cauvery 5th Stage project. BWSSB will install EMF meters near Gottigere reservoir. A Water Adalat is also scheduled.

Residents of Bengaluru who depend on Cauvery water supply should take note of an important update. Several major areas across the city will face a 24-hour water disruption on Thursday, February 26, due to technical works under the Cauvery 5th Stage project. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has advised citizens to store adequate water in advance to avoid inconvenience. On the same day, the Board will also conduct a Water Adalat to address public grievances related to water services.

Why Is the Water Supply Being Stopped?

According to the Water Board, high-tech EMF (Electromagnetic Flow) meters are being installed near the Gottigere reservoir as part of infrastructure upgrades under the Cauvery 5th Stage project. To facilitate this work, water pumping operations will be temporarily shut down.

The shutdown will be in effect from 6:00 am on Thursday, February 26, to 6:00 am on Friday, February 27, resulting in a complete 24-hour interruption of water supply in the affected areas.

Areas Likely To Be Affected

The water cut will impact residents in the following areas:

Whitefield, Nellurahalli, Siddapura, Nagondanahalli, Ramagondanahalli, Channasandra, Hoodi, Garudachar Palya, Doddanekundi, Munekolalu, Kumaraswamy Layout, Poornaprajna Layout, Banashankari, Kallahalli, Anjanapura, Gottigere, Begur, Kodichikkanahalli, Kudlu, Kadugodi and surrounding localities.

BWSSB Chairman Dr V Ram Prasath Manohar has urged residents in these areas to store sufficient water as a precautionary measure.

Water Adalat To Address Public Grievances

While the supply disruption may cause temporary inconvenience, the Water Board will simultaneously organise a Water Adalat across various sub-divisions on Thursday, February 26, from 9:30 am to 11:00 am.

The Adalat aims to resolve issues such as:

Errors in water bills

Delays in obtaining new water connections

Delays in converting domestic connections to commercial use

Other service-related grievances

Main Centres For The Water Adalat

Southeast-3: Aralur, Kasavanahalli areas Phone: 9448839868

West-1-3: Rajajinagar, Kamalanagar, Mahalakshmi Layout Phone: 9845444073

Northwest-5: Abbigere, Chikkasandra, Shettihalli Phone: 9845967847

North-2-3: Yelahanka, Manyata Tech Park areas Phone: 9590595245

Southwest: Banashankari, Giri Nagar, Jayanagar areas

Helpline For Emergencies

For urgent issues, residents can contact the BWSSB 24/7 helpline at 1916 or send a WhatsApp message to 8762228888.

Citizens are advised to plan accordingly and make the necessary arrangements ahead of the scheduled water cut.