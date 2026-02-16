Is Losing Sandals in a Temple Good Or Bad Luck? What Astrologers Say
Losing your sandals when you go to the temple is a common experience. While this can happen for practical reasons like overcrowding, let's see what kind of astrological impact it might have.
Losing sandals in the temple
When visiting a temple, we first remove our footwear. This is a spiritual tradition. But on crowded days, it's common for footwear to go missing after prayers.
Hindu custom
Some see it as normal, while others wonder if it's a good sign. In crowds, people might mistakenly take the wrong pair, or theft can happen, causing them to get lost.
Sani Dosham
Some offer spiritual reasons. Astrologers say for those with Sani Dosham, losing footwear can reduce Saturn's negative impact and signal good changes like debt relief.
Temple tradition
However, this is a faith-based view. Removing footwear symbolizes leaving ego and negativity behind to approach God with a pure heart. It's an expression of devotion.
Ramayana incident
In the Ramayana, Bharata ruled with Rama's sandals on the throne. So, footwear also symbolizes authority and responsibility, giving it a spiritual meaning in our culture.
