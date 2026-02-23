A man was arrested in Tumakuru for humiliating a Dalit couple and barring them from a temple. In a separate incident, police arrested eight people in Bagalkote for pelting stones and slippers during a Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti procession.

Dalit Couple Barred From Temple in Tumakuru

The Turuvekere police on Saturday arrested a man identified as Narayanappa for allegedly humiliating and barring a Dalit newlywed couple from entering the Arasamma temple in Tumakuru village.

According to Police sources, a high-caste person who allegedly prevented a Dalit newlywed couple in Goni from praying at the Arasamma temple of the village in Turuvekere taluk, Tumkur district. The Police said that the person scolded the couple saying that Dalits are not allowed to enter, and they should perform puja at home. A video of the Dalit couple being scolded has gone viral.

The groom who was subject to the humiliation then filed a complaint with the police station. An FIR was then registered at the Thuruvekere police station under the SC ST Atrocities Act.. The FIR names 5 key accused and others, one of them has been arrested while the Police are searching for the others are searching for the rest.

8 Arrested for Stone Pelting During Procession in Bagalkote

Earlier, on Ferburay 20, the Bagalkote police arrested eight people and registered an FIR following an incident of stone pelting and slipper throwing during a grand procession held on the occasion of Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. Bagalkote Superintendent of Police Sidharth Goel said the incident occurred at around 10:06 pm shortly before the procession reached a mosque. Prayers at the mosque had concluded by around 9:30 pm, though a few people were still inside at the time.

"In Bagalkote city, an FIR has been registered, and eight persons have been arrested in connection with the incident of stone pelting and slipper throwing during the grand procession held yesterday on the occasion of Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. The incident occurred before the procession reached a mosque. It took place at around 10:06 PM. We were present there. The prayers at the mosque had concluded at around 9:30 PM, and a few people were still inside," the police official said.

He explained that one person picked up two small stones placed under a shoe rack and threw them, which hit members of the public as well as police personnel. No serious injuries were reported. He informed that the prime accused has been arrested, along with seven others, for obstructing police duty. Despite the disturbance, the procession continued peacefully. (ANI)