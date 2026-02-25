A Bengaluru couple alleged that a private sleeper bus conductor threatened them over berth usage after they booked multiple lower berths for comfort. The incident sparked social media debate on passenger privacy, travel rules and staff behaviour.

A social media post describing an experience on a private sleeper bus in Karnataka has triggered debate over passenger privacy, seating arrangements, and the conduct of bus staff. Two young passengers claimed they were threatened with police action after booking three lower sleeper berths in a 2×1 AC sleeper bus to ensure greater comfort during their journey. The incident has raised questions regarding passenger rights, operator policies, and staff behaviour on private intercity buses.

The passengers, both 22-year-old adults, stated that they had valid tickets and were not causing any disturbance. Their intention was to allow one person to rest comfortably on the single lower berth while the other used the double berth for conversation, eating, and temporary seating. However, the conductor allegedly instructed them to sit separately and reportedly used intimidating language, including references to calling parents or involving the police.

Passenger Claims Of Intimidation During Journey

According to the Reddit post, the conductor’s behaviour felt threatening and unnecessary. The passengers said they complied with the instructions to avoid further confrontation and possible escalation of the situation. They clarified that they were not travelling secretly without their parents’ knowledge but simply wanted to share the available sleeping space during the journey.

The incident appeared more like moral policing than enforcement of any official travel regulation. The passengers emphasised that they were carrying valid tickets and were not disturbing other travellers.

Are There Rules Regarding Sleeper Berth Usage?

Private bus operators generally do not impose strict rules on how passengers use their booked berths unless there is disturbance, safety concern, or violation of company policy. In most cases, if passengers have purchased tickets for specific berths, staff members do not have authority to arbitrarily restrict seating or sleeping arrangements.

However, operators may intervene if behaviour is considered disruptive, if there are safety concerns, or if passengers occupy additional unbooked spaces.

Social Media Reaction

The incident triggered mixed reactions online. Some users defended the passengers, while others suggested avoiding confrontation during travel.

One user commented: "I know it is scary but if you have purchased the seats, the conductor has no say in it. I understand you both are young and are afraid of confrontation and escalation with parents. If you are travelling without your parents’ knowledge, it may be better to avoid causing drama. If they know you are travelling together, confront him and ask why you should listen to him."

Second user commented: "This is so weird. It's 100% on the conductor for causing trouble after seeing a young couple. He's probably on a power trip. My partner (27M, 28F) and I travel in buses all the time. We are not married and do not share a surname. Tickets reflect that, and we have never faced any issue."

Third user commented: "I think this is an isolated incident. The conductor saw the empty seat and wanted to sell it to someone to make extra money. It is good that you stood your ground."

Fourth user commented: “I've faced this same issue. They threatened to call my parents and report me. We could not travel like that unless we were siblings. He kept cursing at us every time he passed by and even checked repeatedly during the journey. It was a very bad experience. When will such behaviour stop?”

While private bus travel remains popular for intercity transportation in India, incidents such as this highlight the need for clearer communication between operators and passengers regarding seat usage policies. Travellers are advised to carry valid tickets and report any intimidation or harassment to customer service or the relevant authorities.