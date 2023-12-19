Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Late-night fire burns down clothing store at Malleshwaram in Bengaluru

    A late-night fire razed a clothes shop in Malleshwaram, suspected to start from a computer. Firefighters swiftly contained the blaze, averting casualties. This adds to a series of recent fire incidents in Bangalore, sparking concerns about recurring urban infernos.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 9:10 AM IST

    Another fire incident unfolded during yesterday late at night in Malleshwaram as a clothes shop near the Sampige road signal became engulfed in flames, resulting in the gutting of clothes worth lakhs of rupees.

    The clothing store, situated on the 8th main road in Malleshwaram, fell victim to a fire outbreak believed to have originated from electrical appliances within the establishment. However, swift action by firefighters managed to completely extinguish the raging flames, preventing any loss of life in the incident.

    The shop owner had closed the premises for the night and was heading home when, upon shutting down the shop's computer, an unexpected event occurred. A fire seemingly sparked on the computer screen, quickly spreading to ignite the nearby clothes, leading to a devastating blaze that consumed the entire inventory within the store.

    Responding promptly to the distress call, firefighters rushed to the scene, successfully dousing the fire that had taken hold of the clothing store. The incident was reported to and managed by the Malleshwaram police station.

    This unfortunate event adds to a string of fire accidents that have plagued Silicon City Bengaluru recently. Incidents involving fires in urban factories, shops, and clothing stores seem to persist, raising concerns about the recurrent nature of these disasters.

