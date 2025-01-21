Republic Day 2025: Bengaluru's Lalbagh Flower show mesmerizes visitors with stunning visuals (PHOTOS)

The Valmiki-themed flower show at Lalbagh, Bengaluru, organized for Republic Day, draws huge crowds. The flower house made of lakhs of flowers and the artworks depicting scenes from the Ramayana are attracting visitors.

The flower show organized at Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru for Republic Day has received a huge response. Lakhs of people are visiting on weekdays and weekends, generating good revenue for the horticulture department.

A Valmiki-themed flower show has been organized in the Glass House at Lalbagh. It depicts the Ramayana written by Valmiki and scenes from the epic. Thousands of species of flowers from India and abroad have been used.

Like every year, a flower pavilion has been built for the show. Lakhs of flowers have been used to create this 12-15 feet tall flower house, which has captivated visitors.

A statue of Hanuman, who helped Lord Rama find Sita, is also installed, depicting Hanuman bowing to Rama.

The various flowers, banana leaves, coconut fronds, and vegetables used in the flower show create captivating artworks. The 8-feet tall flower arrangements are mesmerizing.

Lakhs of people are expected to visit on Republic Day, January 26. The flower-decorated figures across Lalbagh attract people of all ages.

The flower show, which started four days ago, continues to see a good response. 20,000-30,000 people visit on weekdays, and over 50,000 on weekends.

The usual entry fee for Lalbagh is ₹50 for adults and ₹30 for children. During the flower show, it's ₹80 on weekdays and ₹100 on weekends.

