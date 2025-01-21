Republic Day 2025: Bengaluru's Lalbagh Flower show mesmerizes visitors with stunning visuals (PHOTOS)

The Valmiki-themed flower show at Lalbagh, Bengaluru, organized for Republic Day, draws huge crowds. The flower house made of lakhs of flowers and the artworks depicting scenes from the Ramayana are attracting visitors.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 3:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 3:03 PM IST

The flower show organized at Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru for Republic Day has received a huge response. Lakhs of people are visiting on weekdays and weekends, generating good revenue for the horticulture department.

article_image2

A Valmiki-themed flower show has been organized in the Glass House at Lalbagh. It depicts the Ramayana written by Valmiki and scenes from the epic. Thousands of species of flowers from India and abroad have been used.

article_image3

Like every year, a flower pavilion has been built for the show. Lakhs of flowers have been used to create this 12-15 feet tall flower house, which has captivated visitors.

article_image4

A statue of Hanuman, who helped Lord Rama find Sita, is also installed, depicting Hanuman bowing to Rama.

article_image5

The various flowers, banana leaves, coconut fronds, and vegetables used in the flower show create captivating artworks. The 8-feet tall flower arrangements are mesmerizing.

article_image6

Lakhs of people are expected to visit on Republic Day, January 26. The flower-decorated figures across Lalbagh attract people of all ages.

article_image7

The flower show, which started four days ago, continues to see a good response. 20,000-30,000 people visit on weekdays, and over 50,000 on weekends.

article_image8

The usual entry fee for Lalbagh is ₹50 for adults and ₹30 for children. During the flower show, it's ₹80 on weekdays and ₹100 on weekends.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka govt temporarily revokes actor Darshan's gun license amid life threats vkp

Karnataka govt temporarily revokes actor Darshan's gun license amid life threats

Bengaluru police arrest fraudster Swamiji who stole gold under pretext of 'Black magic' rituals vkp

Bengaluru police arrest fraudster Swamiji who stole gold under pretext of 'Black magic' rituals

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman waiting for bus at KR Market allegedly gang-raped by labourers; Two arrested vkp

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman waiting for bus at KR Market allegedly gang-raped by labourers; Two arrested

Karnataka: 3 workers beaten for returning late to work in Vijayapura, video posted on Instagram (WATCH) vkp

Karnataka: 3 workers beaten for returning late to work in Vijayapura, video posted on Instagram (WATCH)

Karnataka SHOCKER! Kerala businessman robbed, miscreants flee with car near Mysuru; WATCH viral video vkp

Karnataka SHOCKER! Kerala businessman robbed, miscreants flee with car near Mysuru; WATCH viral video

Recent Stories

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH) shk

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH)

Urvashi Rautela surpasses Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj? NTI

Urvashi Rautela beats Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj?

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal reports anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal

School Holidays: January breaks extended in THIS state, minority schools get special holiday; Check NTI

School Holidays: January breaks extended in THIS state, minority schools get special holiday; Check

Ishan Kishan's alleged gf Aditi Hundia Net Worth: Check assets HERE ATG

Ishan Kishan's alleged gf Aditi Hundia Net Worth: Check assets HERE

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Video Icon
Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Video Icon
Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Video Icon
Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Video Icon