Bengaluru: Lalbagh flower show 2025 to showcase 'Valmiki' theme from Jan 16 to Jan 27

The Lalbagh Flower Show in Bengaluru will run from January 16 to 27, celebrating the theme of Maharishi Valmiki. Visitors are encouraged to book tickets online via QR codes for convenience. The show will feature 85 flower varieties, with safety and visitor amenities in place.

Bengaluru’s renowned Lalbagh Flower Show is all set to begin tomorrow, January 16, and will run until January 27. This year’s 217th edition, part of the Republic Day celebrations, is dedicated to Maharishi Valmiki, the sage who gave us the Ramayana. The theme for this year’s show is “Valmiki.”

Director Ramesh, in his statement, mentioned that, like every year, the flower show is being organized with great care and attention. He said, “We are excited to celebrate the theme of Maharishi Valmiki, which has been chosen after extensive discussions. The show is an important part of our Republic Day celebrations.”



With large crowds expected, Ramesh urged the public to purchase tickets online to avoid long queues at the entrance. He added that QR codes for ticket booking have been made available on the department’s website, making it easier for visitors to secure their tickets in advance.

“It is advisable to book tickets online to avoid any inconvenience. People can scan the QR code available on our website and get their tickets quickly,” said Director Ramesh.

The flower show will feature over 85 types of flowers, carefully arranged to create stunning art displays. The organizers have also made arrangements for the convenience of visitors, including multiple drinking water stations and medical facilities set up at three locations within the park.



Visitors are advised to use public transportation like metro or buses to avoid parking issues. For the holiday period, the entry fee will be Rs 100 for adults, while it will be Rs 80 on regular days. Children will be charged Rs 30 for entry, but school children can enter for free.

The total cost of organizing the show this year is estimated at Rs 2.80 crores, with last year’s revenue reaching around Rs 3 crores. Director Ramesh assured visitors that safety measures have been put in place for their protection.

