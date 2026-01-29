Excavation at Lakkundi in Gadag district has uncovered a nut-shaped stone, sparking curiosity among archaeologists and historians. Over 40 Chalukyan-era artefacts, including Shivalinga pedestals and Naga stones, have been discovered so far.

Excavation work at the historic town of Lakkundi in Gadag district has entered its 12th day, uncovering intriguing findings that have sparked renewed curiosity among historians and archaeologists. The excavation, being carried out under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India and senior history experts, continues to shed light on the region’s rich Chalukyan-era heritage. On Thursday, archaeologists discovered a betel nut-shaped stone in the A-block pit, believed to resemble a crown or the broken upper portion of a stone structure. Interestingly, no artefacts were unearthed on the 11th day of excavation, Wednesday.

Excavation Underway at Temple Courtyard

The excavation is being conducted in the courtyard of the historic Kote Veerabhadreshwara Temple in Lakkundi village. The area under study spans approximately 10x10 square metres and has been divided into four blocks to ensure systematic exploration. At present, two walls separating the blocks have been removed to facilitate deeper excavation, and the pace of work has intensified in recent days.

Careful Digging to Protect Artefacts

To prevent damage to buried artefacts, workers have been instructed to use wooden tools instead of metal equipment. Soil is being removed slowly and meticulously under expert supervision, ensuring that fragile historical remains are preserved intact. Officials have emphasised that each layer is being carefully documented as part of the scientific excavation process.

Over 40 Artefacts Unearthed So Far

Over the past 11 days, more than 40 artefacts have been recovered from the site. Notable discoveries include rare Shivalinga pedestals, intricately carved Naga stones, pillars belonging to ancient structures, fragments of sculptures and bones.

Archaeologists believe these findings indicate the presence of significant temple complexes and settlements dating back to the Chalukyan period.

Experts Say Findings Will Restore Chalukyan Legacy

Senior officials from the Archaeological Department and renowned history experts are visiting the excavation site daily to review the progress. They have expressed confidence that the ongoing research will play a crucial role in reconstructing the historical and cultural significance of Lakkundi during the Chalukyan era.

Experts believe the discoveries could provide valuable insights into temple architecture, religious practices and urban planning of the time.