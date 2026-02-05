Bagalkot MP PC Gaddigoudar inspected the ongoing excavation at Lakkundi’s Kote Veerabhadreshwara temple. He met the family that surrendered the gold treasure, praised their honesty, and assured them of government support while reviewing artefacts .

The ongoing excavation at the historic Kote Veerabhadreshwara temple in Lakkundi village has attracted widespread attention across Karnataka. On Thursday, Bagalkot Lok Sabha MP PC Gaddigoudar visited the excavation site to inspect the progress and engage with the local community involved.

During his visit, the MP met the family that had surrendered the gold treasure discovered in the village, offering words of consolation and encouragement, saying, "Do not regret giving up the treasure."

Inspection on the 18th Day of Excavation

This marked the MP’s first visit since the treasure was uncovered, making it a significant occasion. Gaddigoudar observed the excavation on its 18th day, closely reviewing the research and archaeological work being conducted by the Archaeological Department. Officials, including Ramesh Mulimani of the Archaeological Department and Sharanu Gogeri, Commissioner of the Lakkundi Development Authority, briefed the MP on the progress, including the discovery of ancient artefacts at the site.

Consolation and Praise for Girijavva’s Family

The MP met Girijavva’s family, who had displayed remarkable honesty by surrendering the treasure. Gaddigoudar praised their integrity, stating, "Your honest decision will ensure your name remains permanently in history. It shows that honest individuals like you still exist in today’s world."

During the discussion, Girijavva requested higher compensation from the government for the treasure she had found. The MP assured her that he would make every effort to ensure she receives all assistance and benefits she is entitled to under the law.

Villagers Request Temple Fair Arrangements

The renowned Kote Veerabhadreshwara temple fair, scheduled for March 30 and 31, could potentially be affected by the ongoing excavation. Villagers submitted a request to MP Gaddigoudar, urging him to either expedite the excavation or provide an alternative arrangement for the fair.

The MP responded that he would discuss the matter with officials and take appropriate action to accommodate the fair without disrupting the excavation process.

Commitment to Heritage Development

As Lakkundi falls under the Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency, MP Gaddigoudar reiterated his commitment to the development and preservation of this historic site. He emphasised that greater focus would be given to ensuring the village’s cultural and archaeological heritage is promoted and protected for future generations.