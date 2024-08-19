Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kuruba Sangha president dies during press meet on MUDA land scam at Bengaluru press club

    Ravichandran, president of the Kolar District Kurubara Sangh, tragically collapsed and died during a live press conference at Bengaluru Press Club. He was speaking on behalf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when he suddenly fell ill and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

    Ravichandran, the president of the Kolar District Kurubara Sangh, tragically collapsed and died during a live press conference at the Bengaluru Press Club. The press conference, which was organized by Congress leaders, was called to address the recent prosecution notice issued by the Governor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the MUDA land scam.

    Ravichandran, who also led the Kolar District Shepherds Association, was speaking on behalf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when the incident occurred. While delivering a speech critical of the Governor, Ravichandran suddenly trembled, as if in shock, before collapsing from his chair. Despite being rushed to Fortis Hospital on Cunningham Road, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

    The shocking event unfolded in front of several media outlets, as Ravichandran held the microphone tightly while addressing the press. He was visibly struggling and eventually lost his balance, falling forward from his seat. Witnesses quickly responded by taking him to the hospital, but their efforts were in vain.

    Ravichandran, a native of Chintamani in Kolar, had a history of political engagement, including confrontations with both former Chief Minister Bangarappa and the current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He had recently joined the Congress party and was a member of its campaign committee. He resided in Channasandra, Bengaluru, and his family ran a convent school in the area.

