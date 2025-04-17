Kukke Subramanya Temple in Karnataka has reached a record annual income of Rs 155.95 crore, a significant increase of Rs 9.94 crore compared to the previous year. This surge is likely attributed to the Shakti scheme.

Dakshina Kannada: Kukke Subramanya Temple, a renowned pilgrimage site in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, has witnessed a substantial rise in income. This year, its revenue increased by ₹9.94 crore compared to the previous year, making it the richest temple in the state. The increase is likely due to the Shakti scheme.

The temple, which functions under the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department, recorded an annual income of ₹155.95 crore (₹1,55,95,19,567) for the financial year 2024–25, compared to ₹146.01 crore in 2023–24. The total income, including services like Sarpa Samskara and other sources, reached ₹155.95 crore. The temple's total expenditure was ₹79.82 crore (₹79,82,73,197).

As a prominent centre for Naga worship, the temple attracts thousands of devotees, including celebrities, politicians, and film personalities from Bollywood and other states, in addition to Karnataka. Kukke Sri Subramanya Temple also held the top position in revenue generation last year and has consistently reported a year-on-year increase in income.

The temple's income was Rs 68.94 crore in 2020-21, Rs 72.73 crore in 2021-22, Rs 123 crore in 2022-23, and Rs 146.01 crore in 2023-24. In 2011-12, the income was Rs 56.24 crore. This year, the Shakti scheme has also contributed to an increase in female devotees visiting the temple.

In 2006–07, the temple's income was ₹19.76 crore, which rose to ₹24.44 crore in 2007–08, establishing its reputation as Karnataka's richest temple. It has consistently maintained this prominent position since then. The temple's income sources include contracts, produce from temple gardens, commercial and residential rents, offerings, vow services, grants, and permanent services.