    Ayodhya Ram Temple GST collection: Tax revenue revealed

    Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, revealed the GST collected for the Ayodhya Ram Temple construction. He stated that a total of 18 temples will be built within the temple premises and 100% tax will be paid to the government.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 4:49 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 4:49 PM IST

    GST from Ayodhya Ram Temple

    Ayodhya city in Uttar Pradesh is one of the major tourist destinations in India and is a holy city. After the construction of the Ram temple, the number of devotees coming here is increasing. People from different parts of the country and abroad are visiting the Ram temple.

    article_image2

    Ram Mandir

    Construction work is still going on in the temple. After the GST Council meeting, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai has revealed big information about the Ram temple.

    article_image3

    Ayodhya Temple

    A total of 18 temples will be built on 70 acres of land, including temples for Maharishi Valmiki, Shabari and Goswami Tulsidas, he said. Apart from this, 100% tax will be paid to the government, not a single rupee will be left, he said. This temple has been built with the cooperation of the society. Even if two lakh devotees come, there will be no problem in the temple.

    article_image4

    Ram Mandir Construction

    Many people faced difficulties in the fight for the construction of the temple. This fight is equivalent to the freedom struggle that took place thousands of years ago. A Shiva temple is also being built within the temple premises, Champat Rai said. Bagawa village in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh is famous for making wonderful Shivlings.

    article_image5

    GST

    The Shivlings made here are in demand from all over the country and abroad. He said that around Rs 400 crore GST has been collected so far for the construction of the temple. However, this is only an estimate, the exact tax amount will be known only after the work is completed" he said.

