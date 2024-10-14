'Savadatti Yellamma temple will be developed on Tirupati model': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to develop the Yellamma Temple in Savadatti using the Tirupati model. He emphasized improving facilities for the crores of annual visitors, including better accommodations and amenities while ensuring protection against encroachments and supporting local businesses.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to develop the Yellamma Temple in Savadatti based on the successful infrastructure model of the Tirupati temple. This statement came during the first meeting of the Renuka Yellamma Constituency Tourism Development Board and the Renuka Yellamma Temple Development Authority held in Savadatti on Sunday.

“The temple is visited by crores of devotees every year, and it is our priority to enhance the facilities for their comfort,” Siddaramaiah emphasized. Currently, the temple has ₹45 crore available, with an estimated annual income of Rs 5 crore. He urged officials to focus on increasing the number of devotees by providing better amenities.



Recognizing that many visitors come from economically weaker backgrounds, Siddaramaiah remarked, “Those who visit Sukshetra often don’t consider the expenses involved. Therefore, we must ensure that good facilities are provided.” He noted that during full moon days, large groups of devotees arrive, often travelling in chakkadis (a type of local vehicle). In light of this, he proposed establishing a fodder bank for cattle to support those who travel with livestock.

To facilitate smooth darshan experiences, he directed that comprehensive plans should be devised to improve accommodation and other essential infrastructure. Siddaramaiah stressed the importance of catering to visitors from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa, ensuring they have access to comfortable lodging and streamlined darshan services.

Additionally, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to protect temple property by preventing encroachments on the temple grounds and surrounding government land. He instructed officials to identify separate spaces for local businesses, ensuring they are accommodated without hindering the temple’s operations.

“The tourism department and the temple board must work together to provide the necessary infrastructure for devotees,” Siddaramaiah concluded. He reiterated that enhancing facilities would not only improve the experience for current visitors but also attract even more devotees in the future, making it essential to prioritize easy darshan opportunities.

