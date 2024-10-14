Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Savadatti Yellamma temple will be developed on Tirupati model': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to develop the Yellamma Temple in Savadatti using the Tirupati model. He emphasized improving facilities for the crores of annual visitors, including better accommodations and amenities while ensuring protection against encroachments and supporting local businesses.

    Savadatti Yellamma temple will be developed on Tirupati model says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 1:07 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to develop the Yellamma Temple in Savadatti based on the successful infrastructure model of the Tirupati temple. This statement came during the first meeting of the Renuka Yellamma Constituency Tourism Development Board and the Renuka Yellamma Temple Development Authority held in Savadatti on Sunday.

    “The temple is visited by crores of devotees every year, and it is our priority to enhance the facilities for their comfort,” Siddaramaiah emphasized. Currently, the temple has ₹45 crore available, with an estimated annual income of Rs 5 crore. He urged officials to focus on increasing the number of devotees by providing better amenities.

    'Chamundeshwari's blessings will always be on me': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Recognizing that many visitors come from economically weaker backgrounds, Siddaramaiah remarked, “Those who visit Sukshetra often don’t consider the expenses involved. Therefore, we must ensure that good facilities are provided.” He noted that during full moon days, large groups of devotees arrive, often travelling in chakkadis (a type of local vehicle). In light of this, he proposed establishing a fodder bank for cattle to support those who travel with livestock.

    To facilitate smooth darshan experiences, he directed that comprehensive plans should be devised to improve accommodation and other essential infrastructure. Siddaramaiah stressed the importance of catering to visitors from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa, ensuring they have access to comfortable lodging and streamlined darshan services. 

    'Siddaramaiah will remain as our CM': Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi

    Additionally, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to protect temple property by preventing encroachments on the temple grounds and surrounding government land. He instructed officials to identify separate spaces for local businesses, ensuring they are accommodated without hindering the temple’s operations.

    “The tourism department and the temple board must work together to provide the necessary infrastructure for devotees,” Siddaramaiah concluded. He reiterated that enhancing facilities would not only improve the experience for current visitors but also attract even more devotees in the future, making it essential to prioritize easy darshan opportunities.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Central urban development department greenlights Bengaluru metro 3A project from Hebbal to Sarjapura vkp

    Central urban development dept greenlights Bengaluru metro’s 3A project from Hebbal to Sarjapura

    None of my family members are contesting Channapatna by election says DCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    'None of my family members are contesting Channapatna by-election': K’taka DCM DK Shivakumar

    Mallikarjun Kharge has confessed to mistake by returning land says BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar vkp

    'Mallikarjun Kharge has confessed to mistake by returning land': BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe to start food truck service soon vkp

    Bengaluru: Rameshwaram Cafe to start food truck service soon

    Bengaluru police issue notice to Bigg Boss Kannada 11 over controversial statements on women vkp

    Bengaluru police issue notice to Bigg Boss Kannada 11 over controversial statements on women

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: 10-year-old boy confirmed diagnosed with primary amoebic meningoencephalitis in Kollam anr

    Kerala: 10-year-old boy diagnosed with primary amoebic meningoencephalitis in Kollam

    Pepper spray, photos, and a conspiracy: How shooters took down Baba Siddique with chilling precision Explained shk

    Pepper spray, photos, and conspiracy: How shooters took down Baba Siddique with chilling precision| Explained

    Ancient civilizations: Exploring earliest human settlements ATG

    Ancient civilizations: Exploring earliest human settlements

    Nita Ambani-inspired lehenga designs: Best gifts for Karwa Chauth 2024 NTI

    Nita Ambani-inspired lehenga designs: Best gifts for Karwa Chauth 2024

    uttar pradesh Bahraich on the boil: Tensions surge after man dies during Durga idol immersion, police use tear gas (WATCH) snt

    Bahraich on the boil: Tensions surge after man dies during Durga idol immersion, police use tear gas (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon