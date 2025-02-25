IRCTC launches divine Karnataka tour package: Check cost and highlights

IRCTC has introduced an amazing tour package for Karnataka's temples and tourist spots. This 6-day tour, operated by flight from Hyderabad, includes visits to Gokarna, Murudeshwar, Udupi, and more.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 4:27 PM IST

Many people like to visit the country's famous temples and tourist destinations. They plan to travel to distant places with their friends and family.

budget 2025
article_image2

The journey will start on the first day at 6 am from Hyderabad Airport by flight (6E 7549). You will reach Mangalore Airport at 8 am. From there, you will reach the hotel.

article_image3

On the third day, after breakfast, go to Horanadu. There, visit the Annapoorneshwari Temple and go to Sringeri. After visiting the Sringeri Sharadamba Temple, return to Udupi.

article_image4

On the fifth day, after breakfast, go to Dharmasthala and visit the Manjunatha Temple. There, after visiting the Swami, go to Kukke Subramanya.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maha Shivratri 2025: Dry Day alert in THESE major cities, Here's why MEG

Maha Shivratri 2025: Dry Day alert in THESE major cities, Here's why

All about Hiccups: Causes, Remedies, warning signals to health issues MEG

All about Hiccups: Causes, Remedies, warning signals to health issues

Using your phone on the toilet? You might be inviting this painful disease & other health risks shk

Using your phone on the toilet? You might be inviting this painful disease & other health risks

Suniel Shetty, PETA India and CUPA gift life-size mechanical elephant to Shri Umamaheshwara Veerabhadreshwara Temple RBA

Suniel Shetty, PETA India and CUPA gift life-size mechanical elephant to Shri Umamaheshwara Temple

Thyroid superfoods: Fight fatigue and weakness with THESE diet changes MEG

Thyroid superfoods: Fight fatigue and weakness with THESE diet changes

Recent Stories

Ricky Ponting lauds Kohli's clutch century against Pakistan, calls him best ODI player he has ever seen dmn

Ricky Ponting lauds Kohli's clutch century against Pakistan, calls him best ODI player he has ever seen

Mango season alert! Learn to spot real mangoes and avoid harmful chemicals gcw

Mango season alert! Learn to spot real mangoes and avoid harmful chemicals

GTA 6 isnt the only big release check out these 6 exciting take two titles gcw

GTA 6 isn’t the only big release! Check out THESE 6 exciting Take-Two titles

WPL 2025: RCB captain Smriti Mandhana apologizes to Ellyse Perry after super over defeat against UPW HRD

WPL 2025: RCB captain Smriti Mandhana apologizes to Ellyse Perry after super over defeat against UPW

Maha Shivratri 2025 Holiday: Are banks, Indian stock market open on February 26? Here's what we know RBA

Maha Shivratri 2025 Holiday: Are banks, Indian stock market open on February 26? Here's what we know

Recent Videos

Speaker Vasudev Devnani Gets EMOTIONAL in Rajasthan Assembly over Recent Protests!

Speaker Vasudev Devnani Gets EMOTIONAL in Rajasthan Assembly over Recent Protests!

Video Icon
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh, Triveni Sangam | Asianet Newsable

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh, Triveni Sangam | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Modi-Modi’ Chants DISRUPT Delhi Assembly During LG Vinai Kumar Saxena’s Address! | Asianet Newsable

'Modi-Modi’ Chants DISRUPT Delhi Assembly During LG Vinai Kumar Saxena’s Address! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Telangana Govt School Transformed into TRAIN-THEMED Campus to Attract Students! | Asianet Newsable

Telangana Govt School Transformed into TRAIN-THEMED Campus to Attract Students! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi Speaker SUSPENDS 12 AAP MLAs, Including Atishi & Gopal Rai | Assembly Chaos Unfolds!

Delhi Speaker SUSPENDS 12 AAP MLAs, Including Atishi & Gopal Rai | Assembly Chaos Unfolds!

Video Icon