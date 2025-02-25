IRCTC launches divine Karnataka tour package: Check cost and highlights

IRCTC has introduced an amazing tour package for Karnataka's temples and tourist spots. This 6-day tour, operated by flight from Hyderabad, includes visits to Gokarna, Murudeshwar, Udupi, and more.

Many people like to visit the country's famous temples and tourist destinations. They plan to travel to distant places with their friends and family.

The journey will start on the first day at 6 am from Hyderabad Airport by flight (6E 7549). You will reach Mangalore Airport at 8 am. From there, you will reach the hotel.

On the third day, after breakfast, go to Horanadu. There, visit the Annapoorneshwari Temple and go to Sringeri. After visiting the Sringeri Sharadamba Temple, return to Udupi.

On the fifth day, after breakfast, go to Dharmasthala and visit the Manjunatha Temple. There, after visiting the Swami, go to Kukke Subramanya.

Latest Videos