Senior citizens can avail a special package for a South India pilgrimage tour by train. This initiative is a collaboration between the Karnataka government, the Department of Religious Endowments, and IRCTC, with a subsidy of ₹5,000.
| Published : Jun 05 2025, 03:32 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : IRCTC
Visiting religious sites is a common aspiration, but long bus journeys can deter senior citizens. Now, you can visit these sites by train. This article details a special package for this purpose.
Image Credit : iSTOCK
This special train package covers places of mythological and religious significance. Board the train from SMVT Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Birur, Davangere, Haveri, Hubballi, or Belagavi. Karnataka residents receive a Rs 5,000 subsidy from the state government.
Image Credit : iSTOCK
Main attractions: Meenakshi Temple, Madurai; Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram; Bhagavati Devi & Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Kanyakumari; Ramanathaswamy, Rameswaram.
Image Credit : social media
Enjoy AC 3-tier travel, vegetarian meals, guides for each coach, travel insurance, onboard security, non-AC bus for sightseeing, and non-AC room sharing (double/triple) in Kanyakumari/Rameswaram. Applicable taxes are included.
Image Credit : our own
Tour cost: Rs 15,000. Tour dates: June 25th to 30th (6 days).
Image Credit : Google
Bookings: Bengaluru: 9363488229/90031400708/9003140710/8595931290; Mysore: 8595931294/9731641611; Hubballi: 8595931293/859531291. Visit https://www.irctctourism.com/ for more info.
