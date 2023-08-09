KSRTC wins Asia’s Best Brand Employer Award 2023 for Innovative HR Practices. Started in 1948, it's more than transport; a beloved service connecting rural and urban areas. 'Shakti' scheme boosts women's use. Upcoming Employer Branding Award ceremony in Singapore.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has recently won Asia’s Best Brand Employer Award 2023, under the category of 'Organisation with Innovative HR Practices'. The brand KSRTC is not just a transport service, but also an emotion for most of the employees as well as the passengers.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation was inaugurated by the Mysore Road Transport Department on 12 September 1948, with 120 buses being on-board. The transport office of the Mysuru government administered it until 1961.



Later it was converted to an independent corporation and renamed to Karnataka Road Transport Corporation as the Mysuru state was renamed Karnataka on November 1, 1973. It is one of the most loved services of the government in the state.



The recently implemented ‘Shakti’ scheme had made it more popular, for most of the women in the state have turned towards public transport for daily commuting. The KSRTC buses connect the rural areas of Karnataka as well as the urban areas, with their exquisite and excellent service-mindedness. The buses vary from normal comfort to luxury, with the recently unveiled ‘Ambari’ service by the Karnataka government offering the highest level of comfort for passengers on long journeys.

The 14th edition of the 18th Employer Branding Award has been announced and the company has been shortlisted for this award. The award will be given in a ceremony held on August 17, in Singapore, the official handle of the company tweeted.