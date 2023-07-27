Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka increases KSRTC bus fares; check the new rates

    The Shakti scheme in Karnataka led to increased demand for Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses. In response, the government announced free travel for women, but later increased fares for KSRTC buses. The revised fares for different types of contract buses will be effective from August 1.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    The ‘Shakti’ scheme in Karnataka state has surged the demand for the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses travelling in the state. The Congress government had announced free travel for the women in Karnataka, in the government buses following the demand for the service peaked.

    Therefore, the Karnataka government has increased the fares of the KSRTC buses that operate under the agreement. KSRTC let out an official announcement and revised the fares of the buses. According to the new order, the system of providing vehicles on an hourly basis in Mysore has been cancelled.

    The revised fares of seven different types of contract buses including Karnataka transport, Rajahamsa executive, and Rajahamsa will be applicable from August 1.  

    KSRTC: Minimum 350 km per day, (All days of the week)
    Number of seats 55/57/49 
    Rs 47 within the state and Rs 50 for interstate. 

    Rajahamsa Executive: Minimum 350km per day (All days of the week)
    Number of seats: 36 
    Rs 48 within the state, Rs 53 for inter-state

    Rajahamsa: Minimum 350 km per day (All days of the week)
    Number of seats: 39 
    Rs 51 within the state, Rs 55  for inter-state 

    Mysore City Transport Semi-Low Floor: Minimum 300 km per day (All days of the week)
    Number of seats: 42
    Rs 45 within the state

    Midi bus: Minimum 300 km per day (All days of the week)
    Number of seats: 30 
    Rs. 40 within the state

    Non-AC Sleeper: Minimum 400km per day (All days of the week)
    Number of seats: 32
    Rs 55 within the state, Rs 60 for interstate.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
