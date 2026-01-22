Karnataka KSRTC has increased bus ticket prices on the Mangaluru-Kasaragod route even before the official toll collection begins at Kumbla, causing concern among daily commuters.

Mangaluru: Ticket prices have been increased on Karnataka KSRTC buses on the Mangaluru-Kasaragod route even before the official toll collection has started at Kumbla.

The collection of revised higher fares, including the toll charges, began on the buses from Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, ticket prices have not been increased on Kerala KSRTC buses.

How much is the fare hike?

The fare from Kumbla to Mangaluru, which was Rs. 67, is now Rs. 75. For Rajahamsa services, the fare has been increased by Rs. 10 from Rs. 80 to Rs. 90. The increase of Rs. 7 for Karnataka State Transport bus tickets, with collection starting from Tuesday itself, has angered passengers.

A burden even without using the highway!

Meanwhile, officials from the Mangaluru division of the Karnataka Transport Department have submitted a memorandum to the Kasaragod DC, demanding a toll exemption.

Karnataka transport buses on the Kasaragod-Mangaluru route travel entirely on service roads and do not use the highway anywhere else. The highway is only used at the Kumbla toll gate. In this context, a toll exemption should be granted. If not, we will have to pass on the extra burden to passengers through ticket fares, the Karnataka KSRTC stated in its memorandum to the District Collector.

About 35 Karnataka KSRTC buses operate on the Kasaragod route. This requires a daily toll payment of Rs. 48,000. Mangaluru KSRTC officials say that if this additional toll fee has to be paid despite not using the highway, a ticket price hike is inevitable.

Kerala has not yet decided

Although Kerala KSRTC buses also operate on this route, they have not increased ticket prices on the pretext of the toll. Officials from the Kasaragod division have clarified that for a ticket price hike to happen, the Transport Minister must hold a department meeting, make a decision, and then issue an order.